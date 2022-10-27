Strictly star Will Mellor makes heartbreaking admission about his mum following ‘horrendous’ family loss

Strictly star Will Mellor appeared alongside dance partner Nancy Xu on This Morning today to discuss his journey on the show.

Opening up to hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, the 46-year-old also spoke of how “horrendous” it had been to lose his father to cancer in 2020.

Will reflected on his tragic loss.

He shared: “It was a horrendous time for me and my family, as anyone who has lost someone will know.

“You’re left with memories and you know what, I just thought he lives in me now and I am just going to create memories.

“I am going to say yes to more things and I am just going to grab life and run with it, and do it in his name.”

Strictly star Will Mellor opened up about losing his father on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Strictly star Will Mellor on This Morning today

The actor said Strictly Come Dancing provided a welcome distraction for his mother. Due to this, that’s why he decided to take part in the competition.

It’s no secret that he wants to help his mother deal with her grief. And in order to do so, he hopes to stay in the competition as long as possible.

Will added: “For my mum, she lost my dad, her brother-in-law and her sister-in-law in one year, and it was such a tough time for us all.

“But I was given this opportunity and I thought, I want to do it to create memories and look back and say we did that.”

Will shared how he pays tribute to his late father whilst competing (Credit: SplashNews)

Will Mellor on losing his dad

In a recent interview with OK! Magazine, Will revealed how he honours his late father while competing on the show.

The actor said: “I wear his ring every day for every performance. I always have a little moment with it before I go on and dance. It means he’s with me.”

He also previously shared that he’d been invited to compete in the past, but refused as it “scared” him. However, after losing his father in 2020, his “mindset completely changed.”

Mellor said: “I just thought you’ve got to grab life. You’ve got to do things and say yes to more stuff and create memories and that really is what life’s about.”

Will and Nancy’s jive in week one made them early favourites to win (Credit: BBC)

Will Mellor was originally the favourite to win

The Coronation Street star certainly began his stint on Strictly with a bang. Nancy and Will’s first dance was a jive, which left judges and viewers “wowed.”

Judges described his performance as “fantastic” and “amazing”. Will and Nancy were awarded an impressive 34 points out of 40, which left them in tears.

Viewers took to Twitter after the episode, with many predicting the actor would be taking home the coveted Glitterball trophy.

One fan tweeted: “I think Will is gonna win! Calling it early this year.”

However, bookies have predicted that his co-star Hamza Yassin will lift the trophy this year.

Strictly Come Dancing continues this Saturday October 29 on BBC One at 6.50pm.

