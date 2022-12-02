Strictly Come Dancing star Will Mellor has confessed his fears that he could be forced out of the show.

The actor has been doing well in the competition. However, during an appearance on It Takes Two last night (December 1) he shared that he’s been secretly struggling.

It turns out Will has a knee injury that seems to be progressively getting worse.

Will Mellor on It Takes Two last night (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Will Mellor shares injury fears

He told host Janette Manrara: “My knees are knackered, I’m getting on. I shouldn’t be doing what I’m doing.”

Strictly Come Dancing star Will continued by saying he was concerned about his knees before even signing up for the show.

He’s had similar injuries in the past due to sporting activities and surgery.

And it seems he has fears they might not hold up till the end of the competition…

“I was always a bit worried whether I’d get through the whole competition with my knees the way they are from old football injuries and operations and stuff,” said Will.

“But the physio team have really looked after me.”

Keeping his fighting spirit, he added: “They are holding up.”

‘Not using it as an excuse’

It’s not the first time Will has details issues with his knees.

He took to Instagram ahead of the first live show of the series to share a video of him icing his knee with a pack of frozen peas after sustaining an injury.

And in October he opened up about “not being able to walk” after each performance.

“For that minute and a half on the dance floor I can be anybody, but after that, I’m wrecked,” he told The Mirror.

“I’m not sexy at all when I get home from dancing. I can hardly walk. I’m like Steptoe when I come through the door. My wife sees me hobble up the stairs and get straight into the bath.”

Will suffered a cruciate ligament injury which required surgery to put right in the past.

However, last month he pleaded that he is “not using it as an excuse” and he is “not trying to make the routines easier”.

Will has spoken about his injury before (Credit: BBC)

Will on his sweet tribute

Meanwhile, Will recently opened up about the way he pays tribute to his dad with every performance.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Will said: “I wear his ring every day for every performance. I always have a little moment with it before I go on and dance. It means he’s with me.

“He gave me the confidence to go and do this. When I was a kid he was always saying, ‘You can go and do it,’ and I came from somewhere where no-one did what I wanted to do.”

Will added: “I was from a working-class family and I grew up on a council estate, but he and my mum made me believe in my dreams.”

Strictly Come Dancing is on tonight (December 2) on BBC One at 8pm.

