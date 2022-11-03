Strictly Come Dancing stars Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec have revealed that they are looking forward to becoming parents in the future.

The Cuban-American professional dancer and her husband, who is from Slovenia, said they are not “putting pressure on how, when and in what capacity” they will have start a family.

The dancers met in 2010 while performing in the live dance show Burn The Floor and later got married in 2017.

Aljaz revealed it was “love at first sight”, but Janette admitted she needed some convincing. At the time, she was more focused on her career than looking for a relationship.

Strictly stars Janette and Aljaz on starting a family

In a new interview with Prima, Janette spoke about how their relationship began. She said: “I was so focused on travelling the world and living my best life, I wasn’t looking for a boyfriend.”

On the other hand, Aljaz admitted he was “ready to propose five hours after meeting”.

Responding to questions regarding the couple’s desire to start a family, Janette shared: “We believe in leaving it up to the universe and taking whatever we’re blessed with.

“We want to be parents and can’t wait for the day that comes, but we’re not putting pressure on how, when and in what capacity that will be.”

Janette addressed ‘frustrating’ questions

In an interview with OK! Magazine recently, Janette addressed the speculation around the couple’s plans to start a family.

She shared: “It can be frustrating as a woman to feel that constant expectation but, in saying that, we’ve been really lucky because the public have been so lovely and kind to us.

“Anything I’ve seen online about us has been beautiful. We count our blessings.”

Janette said that she and Aljaz don’t have a “perfect relationship” but that they do communicate well. She admitted that they’re each other’s best friends.

The couple have an upcoming tour

In late September, Janette took to Instagram. She announced that she and her husband would be embarking on a UK-wide festive-themed tour, starting this month.

The tour, A Christmas To Remember, will begin on November 25.

Janette and Aljaz shared the plans with their Instagram followers in a video, saying: “We are so thrilled to bring you all our brand new show, A Christmas To Remember.

“A night full of beautiful dancing, incredible costumes, gorgeous singing, and the two of us on stage together, doing what we love the most, performing and dancing for you all.

“A Christmas To Remember is a show for all the family and we cannot wait to share Christmas with you.”

A Christmas To Remember kicks off on Friday, November 25.

