Janette Manrara has made a heartwarming admission about husband Aljaz Skorjanec and their marriage.

The Strictly: It Takes Two host also addressed constant baby questions, which she said can be “frustrating”.

Janette, who has been married to Aljaz since 2017, said her husband “makes me feel pretty” and has “done that brilliantly since day one”.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Janette said: “Everybody’s got a thing and I have mine. I forget how lucky I am to have someone like Aljaž, especially when you do a photo shoot and you’re trying on different outfits.”

She added: “There’s a lot of pressure on anyone who’s on TV to look a certain way. I have felt pressure but since I turned 30 that has dwindled and the older I get, the less I care.

“There is a transition happening in the beauty world, and I think in television as well. Strictly is the perfect example that you can have anyone of any shape and size.”

Janette also said that she and Aljaz don’t have a “perfect relationship” but “what we do have is communication”.

She admitted they’re “each other’s best friends”.

Going on to discuss being asked when they’re starting a family, Janette admitted it can be “frustrating as a woman to feel that constant expectation”.

However, she said that the public have been “so lovely and kind to us” so she and Aljaz “count our blessings”.

Janette and Aljaz’s marriage

Elsewhere, speaking to OK! recently, Janette said there’s one thing she refuses to do to ensure the spark is kept alive in their marriage.

The dancer said: “I’ve never burped in front of Aljaz. We try to keep that little bit of magic alive.”

In addition, Aljaz added: “When I see other couples openly farting and burping, I’m like: ‘Why?!'”

Last month, Janette and Aljaz made a big announcement which left fans over the moon.

The couple revealed they’re heading on tour this Christmas and it’s starting next month.

They said in a joint Instagram post: “BIG ANNOUNCEMENT!!!! The news is out!!

“We absolutely love Christmas, it’s our favourite time of the year and we can’t wait to celebrate it with you at our brand new festive show!

“#AChristmasToRemember starting Nov 25th and will be touring across the UK.”

Of course, their fans were thrilled as one commented: “Oh my goodness this is so exciting.”

Meanwhile, another said: “This show looks amazing!”

