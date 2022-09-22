Janette Manrara makes big announcement with husband Aljaz Skorjanec as fans delighted

Janette Manrara and husband Aljaz Skorjanec have made a big tour announcement today (Thursday, September 22), and fans are delighted.

The dancing couple revealed that they’ll be heading on a festive-themed tour later this year, and their fans can’t wait!

Janette and Aljaz have some exciting news (Credit: ITV)

Aljaz and Janette tour

Earlier today, Janette took to Instagram to share a very exciting announcement.

The 38-year-old revealed to her 501k followers that she and Aljaz will be heading on a festive-themed tour this November.

Janette uploaded the official poster for the tour, which shows her and Aljaz wearing white, walking through a winter wonderland.

The American dancer penned a lengthy caption announcing the news too.

“BIG ANNOUNCEMENT!!!! The news is out!!” she wrote.

“We absolutely love Christmas, it’s our favourite time of the year and we can’t wait to celebrate it with you at our brand new festive show!”

“#AChristmasToRemember starting Nov 25th and will be touring across the UK,” she continued.

She then went on to say that the show will consist of “stories, dancing, and singing”.

“A magical journey for absolutely all the family!”

Aljaz and Janette announced the news in a video (Credit: BBC)

BBC Strictly stars Janette and Aljaz on tour

As well as uploading a picture, Janette included a video as part of her post.

In the video, Janette and Aljaz can be seen discussing the new show, as clips of the photoshoot for the show are shown.

“We are so thrilled to bring you all our brand new show, A Christmas To Remember,” Janette says.

“A night full of beautiful dancing, incredible costumes, gorgeous singing, and the two of us on stage together, doing what we love the most, performing and dancing for you all,” Aljaz says.

“This show is all about the Christmas spirit. A winter wonderland to share with everyone in your family,” Janette adds.

“Aljaz and I will be sharing some of our favourite Christmas traditions, reminiscing on some of our most magical Christmas memories,” she continues.

“And hoping to share with you all beautiful music, beautiful dancing, and the sparkliest of costumes.

“A Christmas To Remember is a show for all the family and we cannot wait to share Christmas with you.”

The third slide of the post shows all the dates and venues the tour will be appearing during its limited run.

Fans react to the news

Plenty of Janette’s fans and followers took to the comment section to react to the exciting news.

“Stunning!!! Love it guys,” former Strictly Come Dancing champion Ore Oduba wrote.

“Love this! Feeling festive already!” Dancing on Ice and Lorraine star Ria Hebden commented.

“Amazing [love heart emoji],” pro dancer Dianne Buswell said.

“Yayyyyyyyy this looks amazing!!!” one follower commented.

“YAAAASSSSSS!!!! My faves at my fave time of year!!” another wrote. [Sic]

“This is so exciting,” a third gushed. “Oh my goodness this is so exciting,” another said.

“This show looks amazing!” a fifth wrote.

A Christmas To Remember kicks off on Friday, November 25.

