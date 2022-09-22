Strictly star Will Mellor sparks injury concern as fans urge him to ‘keep going’: ‘Too old for this’

Strictly star Will Mellor has sparked concerns he’s suffered an injury just days before his show debut.

The 46-year-old shared a video of himself icing his knees during rehearsals for Strictly Come Dancing, admitting he’s “too old for this”.

Will Mellor on Strictly

The former Coronation Street star is one of many celebs taking part in the new series of the BBC dancing show.

However, the actor posted a video on Instagram yesterday (Wednesday September 21) showing him breathing heavily as he iced his legs with peas.

In the clip, a tired looking Will said. “Just in rehearsal for Strictly, Will’s knees sponsored by peas. I am knackered.”

In the caption, he said his knees were “in shock”, adding the hashtags “#toooldforthis”, “#shattered” and “#badknees”.

Fans urged Will to keep going amid knee injury (Credit: ITV)

Strictly fans urge Will to keep going

Fans of the Hollyoaks actor took to the comments to send their well wishes and positivity.

“Oh dear, keep going you can do this,” one wrote.

“Keep going pal,” another added. One more person commented: “Keep going mate.”

Meanwhile, another said: “Don’t you get getting injured. You’re my winner.”

One added: “Oh hope it’s gets better soon.”

Fellow celeb commenters were also quick to show support to Will.

Corrie and former Strictly contestant Catherine Tyldesley wrote: “Get yourself in that Cyro chamber mate!”

Ryan Thomas also wrote: “Go on son.”

Actor Will said he’s had trouble with his knees for years (Credit: Cover Images)

Will Mellor has struggled with his knees before

Will, who starred in the sitcom Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, has previously expressed concern about his knees.

He previously revealed he has struggled with them for over 10 years.

He told Digital Spy: “I’ve got bad knees and football injuries, operations and stuff. I’m having to ice them every night.

“They’ve popped out while I’ve been walking down the stairs before now. I can pop it back in, but at that moment, I have no strength in the leg.”

The new series of Strictly begins this weekend (Credit: BBC)

Strictly starts the weekend

Strictly Come Dancing starts tomorrow at 7pm on BBC One with its launch show.

This is when it’ll be revealed which celebrities have been paired with which professional dancers.

The live shows will then begin on Saturday (September 24), at 6.45pm.

The show will see Will compete against the likes of singer and X Factor star Fleur East and actress Kym Marsh.

Other contestants include Loose Women‘s Kaye Adams, TV star Helen Skelton, Bros star Matt Goss and comedian Jayde Adams.

Watch Will Mellor take part in Strictly Come Dancing as the show launches on Friday September 23 at 7pm. The first live show follows on Saturday September 24 at 6.45pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

