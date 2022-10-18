In the latest Strictly news, Janette Manrara has confessed there’s one thing she refuses to do in front of her husband Aljaz Skorjanec.

The Strictly Come Dancing stars have been together for over a decade, and are still head over heels in love.

But it turns out there is a secret to their successful long relationship.

Strictly news: How Janette keeps spark alive with Aljaz

Janette and Aljaz make sure to keep the spark in their romance by never doing something in front of each other.

“I’ve never burped in front of Aljaz. We try to keep that little bit of magic alive,” Janette told OK!.

Aljaz added: “When I see other couples openly farting and burping, I’m like: ‘Why?!'”

Janette went on to share that over the course of a decade the couple has endured some “ups and downs”.

However, the key to them both remaining strong and united has been keeping “communication”.

The It Takes Two star shared: “We’ve had ups and downs, we’re not a perfect relationship, but what we do have is communication. We help each other through the good times and the bad. We’re each other’s best friends and that’s what’s helped us survive this crazy industry together.”

Aljaz went on to confess that he knew that Janette was the one the moment they locked eyes on each other.

He admitted that on meeting her in 2011 he “fell in love” with her “straight away”.

Aljaz declared that, during the Burn The Floor tour, when the pair were travelling the world together, he “knew that was it”.

Lessons from publicly sharing their love

Many celebrity couples admit to finding it tough having a romance in the limelight.

In the same chat, Janette admitted that, at first, she found it tough to realise how much of her relationship would be shared with the outside world.

She said she “learnt quickly” that it can feel like you have “nothing left for yourselves”.

Speaking about being asked personal questions such as when are you having a baby, Janette said she understands people will be interested.

However, she thinks the people asking the questions should ask themselves how they would feel “if you ask yourself that question, then ask it to someone else”.

Aljaz heads to Hollywood

Meanwhile, Janette’s husband Aljaz recently admitted he wants to move to Hollywood after quitting the show.

And he is already taking acting lessons to make his dream a reality.

“Do I want to go to Hollywood? Of course! If I didn’t dream big I would never have ended up on Strictly,” he told Hello!.

Janette gushed: “I already imagine him as a Hollywood leading man, he definitely has what it takes and he has always been my Prince Charming.”

