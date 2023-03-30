Strictly Come Dancing 2023 line-up rumours as Shirley Ballas declares ‘couldn’t get any better’

Head Judge Shirley Ballas has declared the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 line-up “couldn’t get any better” as the rumours about the line-up continue.

As she appeared on This Morning earlier this week, Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond asked about rumours for the Strictly line-up this year.

Alison begged for “a little tease” and Shirley obliged: “The line-up for sure… just when you think it couldn’t get any better – well it does.”

Last year’s line-up saw stars such as actress actress Kym Marsh, football legend Tony Adams and singer Fleur East.

And the rumours about the Strictly line-up 2023 have backed up Shirley’s claim!

Here is everybody who is rumoured to join Strictly Come Dancing 2023…

Gino D’Acampo is rumoured for the 2023 line-up this year (Credit: ITV)

Gino D’Acampo to join Strictly Come Dancing 2023?

During Shirley’s interview, This Morning host Holly Willoughby named Gino D’Acampo as one star who could join Strictly this year.

She said: “Strictly will be back… there’s speculation that Peter Crouch might be doing it, Gino might be doing it.”

Gino does have some time opened up on his schedule after recently quitting Road Trip with Gordon Ramsay and Fred Sirieix.

Last year, Gino was reportedly “set to sign up”, with The Sun reporting that BBC bosses wanted him for his “universal appeal” as he is “more than capable of keeping audiences entertained”.

While he ultimately didn’t join the show in 2022, will we see him on the ballroom floor this year?

Peter Crouch has been rumoured for the Strictly line-up for a few years… (Credit: Cover Images)

Peter Crouch

Holly also named famous footballer Peter Crouch as a rumoured name for Strictly this year.

The former England player has reportedly been eyeing signing up ever since 2021, but he hasn’t yet.

If Peter did sign up for the show, he’d be one of the tallest contestants to ever sign up, as he stands at 6 foot 7 inches.

After all the years of rumours, will 2023 finally be the year that Peter Crouch – whose wife Abbey Clancy came third in 2013 – appears on the show?

Emmerdale star Amy Nuttall has reportedly ‘signed up’ for Strictly this year (Credit: Cover Images)

Amy Nuttall

Amy Nuttall is another star who has been rumoured to be joining the Strictly line-up.

The speculation follows the Emmerdale star’s split from actor Andrew Buchan, who reportedly started a relationship with Better co-star Leila Farzad.

Amy was reportedly inspired by Helen Skelton. Helen made it to the final on the show last year after a split from her husband.

The star is reportedly hoping a stint on Strictly would represent a “new start”.

I’m a Celeb winner Jill Scott has also been rumoured for the Strictly line-up (Credit: ITV)

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 rumoured line-up: Jill Scott

Former England football player Jill Scott won over many fans when she won I’m a Celebrity last year.

Now, Jill has been tipped as a likely candidate for Strictly too.

The star has had TV appearances on Saturday Night Takeaway and fans would no doubt love to see her on screens on Strictly.

She won I’m a Celeb, but could the football star win the Glitter Ball trophy if she joins the line-up this year?

Gordon Ramsay’s show Next Level Chef was recently axed, could he join Strictly now? (Credit: ITV)

Gordon Ramsay

Ever since Gordon’s daughter Tilly competed on Strictly in 2021, rumours have swirled that Gordon could appear on the show himself.

He recently told Women magazine: “I’d love to do Strictly before I get too old. Bill Bailey has given me hope.”

Could he follow in his daughter’s footsteps and join Road Trip co-star Gino on Strictly this year?

We’d love to see that!

Emma and Matt Willis are rumoured to be joining the show together (Credit: Cover Images)

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 rumoured line-up: Emma and Matt Willis

Emma and Matt Willis are a pair who have been rumoured to be joining the show together.

There were reports last year that Strictly bosses wanted the couple to join the show. But it didn’t happen due to “scheduling conflicts”.

While Busted recently announced a reunion tour this Autumn, maybe we could at least see Emma glittered up on Strictly.

If the couple does join together, they’d be the second couple to do so ever since Gabby and Kenny Logan in 2007.

Loose Women star Sophie Morgan is also rumoured for Strictly this year (Credit: ITV)

Sophie Morgan

Reports have also suggested that Loose Women panellist Sophie Morgan could be joining Strictly as the first contestant in a wheelchair.

Sophie was paralysed from the waist down in a car accident when she was 18. She would reportedly “love” to join the series as the first wheelchair user.

A source told The Sun: “She already has a huge fan base from Loose Women and is a huge advocate of using her platform to promote inclusivity.”

