Emmerdale star Amy Nuttall is reportedly “in talks for Strictly” following her heartbreaking marriage split.

The 40-year-old apparently split from her husband of 11 years – Andrew Buchan – after he reportedly fell for his co-star while filming BBC drama, Better.

Could we see Amy on the ballroom floor later this year? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Emmerdale star Amy Nuttall set for Strictly stint?

Just months after her alleged split from her husband Andrew, Amy is reportedly in talks to appear on Strictly later this year.

According to The Sun, Amy believes a stint on the show is the “fresh start” she needs after her heartbreaking split.

The star has also reportedly been inspired by Helen Skelton.

Helen appeared on the show after her own marriage split last year. She made it all the way to the final.

A source spoke to the publication about Amy’s reported Strictly plans.

The star wants a ‘fresh start’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amy on Strictly 2023?

“Amy has been left broken by Andrew’s actions and feels humiliated by the whole ordeal,” they said.

The source then continued, saying: “She wants to move on and not let the messy break-up define her.

“Strictly would be the perfect way for her to do that and hopefully restore the confidence she is lacking right now,” they then added.

The line-up for Strictly 2023 won’t be announced for some time yet.

ED! has contacted Amy’s reps for comment. The BBC declined to comment.

Andrew reportedly left Amy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Emmerdale star Amy Nuttall splits from Andrew Buchan

Last month it was reported that Amy and her husband of 11 years, Andrew, had split.

According to reports, Andrew left Amy for his co-star, Leila Farzad.

He reportedly let Amy know he was leaving her just before Christmas.

“For Andrew to walk away from his family was a huge shock to us all – and Amy is heartbroken,” a source close to the ex-couple told The Sun.

“Whatever has gone on, it seems to have been enough for him to re-evaluate his whole life and rip up their marriage,” they continued.

“Nobody is quite sure of the exact details, but Andrew has clearly had his head turned pretty dramatically.”

Read more: Absolutely crushing way Amy Nuttall ‘discovered Andrew Buchan cheating’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.