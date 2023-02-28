Better actor Andrew Buchan has reportedly split with former Emmerdale star wife Amy Nuttall after ‘falling for’ BBC co-star Leila Farzad.

The Sun claims Andrew, 44, and DCI Lou Slack actress Leila, 39, became involved while filming the crime thriller.

The tabloid also reports Broadchurch and The Crown star Andrew and Leila are understood to be living together.

A source is reported to have told the news outlet the split was “a huge shock” with Amy left “heartbroken”.

Better BBC actors Leila Farzad and Andrew Buchan share a scene together in the drama thriller (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

According to The Sun, Andrew reportedly told Chloe Atkinson star Amy, 40, their 11-year marriage was over shortly before Christmas.

They are believed to share a son together.

For Andrew to walk away from his family was a huge shock to us all.

A source close to the pair reportedly said: “For Andrew to walk away from his family was a huge shock to us all – and Amy is heartbroken.”

Amy Nuttall, seen here in New Tricks, is believed to have been married for 11 years (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘Andrew has clearly had his head turned pretty dramatically’

The unnamed insider also suggested those close to Andrew and Amy believed they would be together permanently.

They went on: “Whatever has gone on, it seems to have been enough for him to re-evaluate his whole life and rip up their marriage.

“Nobody is quite sure of the exact details, but Andrew has clearly had his head turned pretty dramatically.”

Andrew Buchan and Amy Nuttall poses on a red carpet together in 2017 (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Putting on a brave face’

A friend also told the tabloid that Andrew and Leila’s roles in a show airing every week is another tough aspect.

However, they insisted soap fave Amy – who also starred in Downton Abbey as maid Ethel Parks – is ‘powering through’.

ED! has approached representatives for Andrew Buchan, Amy Nuttall and Leila Farzad.

As well as playing the father of murdered Danny Latimer in ITV’s Broadchurch, Andrew played Andrew Parker Bowles in The Crown and Matt Hancock in This England.

Furthermore, Leila has starred alongside Billie Piper series I Hate Suzie and has been a voiceover artist for Peppa Pig.

Read more: Better viewers call out BBC for ‘unbelievable plot hole’ as new series blasted: ‘Ridiculous!’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.