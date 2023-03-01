Leila Farzad looking concerned in Better / Amy Nuttall and Andrew Buchan looking concerned
Absolutely crushing way Amy Nuttall ‘discovered Andrew Buchan cheating’

Andrew and Amy were married for 11 years

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Andrew Buchan and ex-Emmerdale star wife Amy Nuttall have reportedly split after he fell for his Better co-star, Leila Farzad.

Now, the “tell-tale signs” that Andrew had become “close” to his co-star have been alleged.

Andrew Buchan poses with Amy Nuttall
Andrew and Amy have split (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Amy Nuttall and Andrew Buchan split

Yesterday (Tuesday, February 28) it was reported that Andrew and Amy had split after 11 years of marriage.

Andrew is believed to have told Amy their marriage was over before Christmas after he reportedly fell for his co-star.

A source close to the pair told the Sun: “For Andrew to walk away from his family was a huge shock to us all – and Amy is heartbroken.

“Whatever has gone on, it seems to have been enough for him to re-evaluate his whole life and rip up their marriage,” they then continued.

“Nobody is quite sure of the exact details, but Andrew has clearly had his head turned pretty dramatically,” they then added.

Leila Farzad and Andrew Buchan on Better
Andrew has now reportedly moved on with Leila (Credit: BBC)

Amy Nuttall spotted tell-tale signs Andrew Buchan had fallen for co-star

Now, it has been reported that Amy spotted tell-tale signs that Andrew had fallen for his co-star.

The star’s suspicions were reportedly raised before Christmas.

Amy is believed to have found a suspicious pre-Christmas purchase.

Amy also then found that Andrew had been staying in London hotels near their home. She had been under the impression he had been away working.

“The penny started to drop over a period of time,” a source told The Sun.

“He was away a lot, which wasn’t unusual because of the nature of his work, but at one point Amy realised he had been staying in hotels very near to home — and wondered why,” they then continued.

Amy Nuttall smiling
Amy had her suspicions confirmed (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Penny drops for Amy

According to the source, Amy’s suspicions strengthened when she saw Andrew and Leila’s social media posts together.

She believed then that they had grown closer.

However, it was the pre-Christmas purchase that reportedly confirmed her suspicions.

The penny started to drop over a period of time.

“But the final straw was the lingerie — that’s what clinched it. Amy just knew instinctively that it wasn’t meant for her,” the source said.

Andrew and Leila have now reportedly moved on together.

Read more: Emmerdale star Amy Nuttall ‘crying virtually every day’ after husband Andrew Buchan ‘walked out amid romance with co-star’

60 Seconds With...Andrew Buchan

