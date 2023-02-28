Emmerdale actress Amy Nuttall is reportedly ‘crying almost every day’ amid newspaper claims husband Andrew Buchan has ‘walked out’.

According to MailOnline, friends of Amy, 40, have indicated she is “crushed” as she processes “the end of the marriage”.

In Tuesday’s (February 28) The Sun, claims emerged that Better actor Andrew has ‘fallen for’ BBC co-star Leila Farzad.

Emmerdale star Amy Nuttall is said to be ‘crushed’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

The tabloid claims Andrew, 44, and Leila, 39, became involved while filming the crime drama thriller series.

Furthermore, the news outlet reports Broadchurch and The Crown star Andrew and Leila, of I Hate Suzie fame, are understood to be living together.

Additionally, the report claims Andrew told his wife their 11-year marriage was over shortly before Christmas.

Emmerdale star Amy Nuttall news

Soap star Amy – who played Chloe Atkinson in ITV’s Emmerdale – is barely able to speak about what has reportedly happened, MailOnline claims.

A friend reportedly told the website: “It’s been very hard for Amy. She’s been crying virtually every day since it happened and she’s struggling to cope with things. She can’t even bring herself to talk about it as she’s still trying to make sense of it all.”

Andrew Buchan and Amy Nuttall married in 2012 (Credit: INFphoto.com – Cover Images)

Additionally, another friend highlighted Amy was apparently taken completely by surprised by alleged developments.

They reportedly added to the MailOnline: “Amy and the kids have been hit very hard by this, as you can imagine. They are all crushed. One minute they were living an idyllic family life in a beautiful house and the next, Andrew walks out on them.

“I’ve seen Amy a few times and when I do, she just bursts into tears. She’s been doing a lot of crying and is still grieving the end of the marriage.”

And yet another pal noted Amy’s whole family, including her parents, feel “devastated”.

ED! has approached representatives for Amy Nuttall and Andrew Buchan for comment.

Amy starred in the ITV soap between 2000 and 2005 (Credit: Tim Whitby/INFevents.com – Cover Images)

‘Andrew has clearly had his head turned pretty dramatically’

Previous to MailOnline’s story, The Sun quoted an insider as suggesting those close to Andrew and Amy believed they would be together permanently.

They told the newspaper: “Whatever has gone on, it seems to have been enough for him to re-evaluate his whole life and rip up their marriage.

“Nobody is quite sure of the exact details, but Andrew has clearly had his head turned pretty dramatically.”

ED! has already contacted reps for Andrew, Leila and Amy for comment.

