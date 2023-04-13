Strictly Come Dancing bosses have reportedly approached an A-list comedian for the 2023 series later this year.

Jack Dee claims the BBC dance series’ people have contacted his people about recruiting the comic for the upcoming run.

However, Jack indicated he might be wary of signing up for the prime time show that usually runs from September to December. He said during an appearance on the Oh My Dog podcast he “can’t help but pay attention” to the experiences of celebs he knows who have already taken part.

Could Jack Dee take to the BBC dance floor later this year? (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Furthermore, Jack made his reveal while chatting with Seann Walsh, another comic who made the headlines during his time on Strictly in 2018. He and pro partner at the time Katya Jones were controversially snapped kissing one another in a street in London. Nonetheless, despite his own mixed fortunes on Strictly, Seann indicated he felt Jack should take to the dance floor.

Jack Dee for Strictly Come Dancing 2023?

Suggesting he’s been invited to be part of the Strictly 2023 line up, Jack said: “I had a phone call. My agent said I’d been asked to do Strictly.”

“Oh my God. Jack, can I just tell you, it does wonders for your career!” Seann responded to him. Live at the Apollo fave Jack answered by joking how his agent apparently took his initial response as turning down the opportunity.

Jack recalled in his anecdote: “The first thing I said was ‘I’ll ask Seann what his advice would be.’ And she said ‘I’ll take that as a no in that case.’ I said ‘It’s probably a safe bet, yes.’”

However, Seann protested: “No, not at all. That is not what I would say. I would say ‘Absolutely go for it.’ I think you’ll be fantastic.” And so Jack replied: “Yes, I know, but I can’t help but pay attention to the evidence of what has happened to various people I know who’ve done the show!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oh My Dog! Podcast (@omdpod)

However, in the context of Jack’s other remarks, it may very well be that Jack was joking about the entire topic. He went on to ponder how host Claudia Winkleman could front a mash up of Strictly and another of her TV projects.

“I had two thoughts on it,” Jack went on. “As obviously everyone loves Claudia and she’s everywhere, she’s great. But I thought they should consolidate all the shows that she does so you have a thing where people come on and dance. And then members of the public will ring in and vote for who they want to have murdered.”

Seann Walsh had a memorable stint alongside Katya Jones on Strictly Come Dancing himself (Credit: BBC)

Jack added: “I think Strictly Traitors is a thing that has to happen. I do. But then I had this other thought that wouldn’t it be lovely to have celebrities dancing with their dogs? Wouldn’t that be great?”

ED! has approached representatives for Jack Dee and Strictly Come Dancing for comment.

