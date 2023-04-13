Strictly judges ‘at war with bosses’ for 2023 series: ‘The Beeb is holding firm’

Strictly Come Dancing judges are reportedly ‘at war with bosses’ for the upcoming 2023 series, with reports that the BBC is “holding firm”.

Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke are reportedly asking for an inflation-busting 11 per cent salary bump. But an insider told The Sun that there is “something of a stand-off” regarding the contract and salary negotiations.

Strictly Come Dancing judges ‘at a stand-off’ with BBC bosses for 2023?

The Strictly judges are reportedly looking for a boost in their salaries during the ongoing economic situation.

Head Judge Shirley Ballas is reportedly already on a salary of £500,000, starting from £180,000 when she joined in 2017. If she receives the salary bonus, she would reportedly get an extra £55,000 for three months’ work.

Strictly is on for a limited time and other opportunities in a cost-of-living crisis are not so ­forthcoming.

Craig, who has been a judge on the show since it began in 2004, would receive a little over £20,000 in a boost to his reported £200,000 salary. Motsi Mabuse, who joined the show in 2011, is also on the same salary, so would receive the same £20,000 bonus. Anton, who joined the panel most recently in 2021, would get a bonus of around £19,000 from his £180,000 salary. But bosses at the BBC are reportedly refusing the demands.

BBC bosses ‘absolutely adamant’ there will be no bonuses

An insider reportedly told The Sun that bosses at the BBC are holding out on giving the Strictly judges any salary bonuses this year. The insider said: “The BBC are absolutely adamant there will be no bumper deals this year. The judges — and their agents — are united in their desire for renewed deals to reflect the economic situation. Their salaries are vast, but Strictly is on for a limited time and other opportunities in a cost-of-living crisis are not so ­forthcoming.”

Despite the ongoing negotiations, the BBC is reportedly “holding firm” especially considering the licence fee freeze and the fact the judge’s salaries are “effectively paid by the public”. Strictly professionals reportedly receive a flat rate of £35,000.

