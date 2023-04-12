Favourite to replace Rylan Clark on Strictly: It Takes Two following his exit 

Rylan Clark left the nation stunned when he announced he was quitting Strictly: It Takes Two after four years.

The 34-year-old X Factor alum was at the helm of the spin-off show for four years, presenting alongside Janette Manrara and Zoe Ball.

But in a statement he shared today, he revealed it was time to “hang up my glittery jacket and say goodbye”. And now, speculation has already begun over who could be two-stepping their way into his role on the show.

Rylan quits Strictly It Takes Two

Rylan announced the news of his exit in a heartfelt Instagram post, where he thanked his It Takes Two co-stars.

He said: “I’ve had the best time hosting the show alongside Janette and Zoe and I can’t thank the amazing team enough for always putting on a great show. I’ve been welcomed into the Strictly family and will firmly hold that title dear to me.”

He then added: “The time has come for me to pass on the baton to someone else and explore what else life has for me. Thank you Strictly, you will always have my heart… and my dancing feet. Ry x.”

Who could be replacing Rylan on Strictly It Takes Two?

According to bookies, AJ Odudu, who was on the 2021 series of Strictly – is the clear fave to take over at 4/1. Although she reached the final, she sadly didn’t get to finish out her time on the competition due to injury.

The northern babe has a ton of hosting experiences too. She co-hosted Big Brother sister show Bit on the Side alongside Rylan previously. What’s more, she’s also been rumoured to be fronting the new revamped Big Brother series, due to be aired later this year.

Who else is in ‘the running?’

Other names in the ring for Ryan’s role include Claudia Winkleman and Zoe Ball who follow next at 8/1. BettingSites.co.uk also has odds of 10/1 for judges Anton Du Beke and Bruno Tonioli to replace Rylan. Presenter Emma Willis is also at 10/1.

However, wildcards include Alison Hammond at 20/1 and head judge Shirley Ballas at 33/1.

