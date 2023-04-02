Saturday Night Takeaway fans all saying the same thing about Rylan after he’s epically pranked by Ant and Dec

The best thing about Saturday Night Takeaway? Ant and Dec’s wild pranks on celebrities.

This week, their unsuspecting victim was Rylan Clark. The 34-year-old was targeted as part of their Undercover segment, where the naughty duo convinced him he was going to do some promo work ahead of Eurovision.

Of course, things quickly turned farcical, with Rylan tricked into saying some silly phrases in front of a green screen.

Rylan was made to look ridiculous (Credit: ITV)

Saturday Night Takeaway: Rylan Clark Undercover

But that wasn’t all, with one supposed Eurovision performance resulting in spontaneous combustion – leading Rylan to visibly panic.

While he was initially left fuming at being pranked – calling Ant and Dec ‘Geordie [bleeps]’ – he soon saw the funny side.

It’s great to see what a genuinely nice person you are when you think no one is watching.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Well, you got me good, boys. Well done. Can’t believe how much went into this one. Congrats.”

Fan response to ITV prank

And Rylan’s 1.7 million followers were quick to praise him for being so generous and genuine on screen.

“You were awesome! It’s great to see what a genuinely nice person you are when you think no one is watching,” one person wrote. “I hope fame never changes the wonderful person you are.”

The poor host was none the wiser (Credit: ITV)

“This is far more than a prank video it is a wonderful example on how to behave with kindness and manners,” added a second. “You are a genuinely nice person and you, your family and friends should feel very proud.”

“That was brilliant but shows what a lovely man you are,” a third agreed. “So genuine and professional!”

A fourth concurred: “They did get you there mate. Fair play to you, you were marvellous.”

Rylan’s prank wasn’t the only hilarious moment on last night’s show.

Rylan admitted he’d been well tricked (Credit: ITV)

Poor unwitting Cynthia made the whole nation chuckle when she accidentally gatecrashed Ring My Bell.

Saturday Night Takeaway continues Saturdays at 7pm on ITV One.

Read more: Saturday Night Takeaway fans divided over Stephen Mulhern’s appearance on the show

So what do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.