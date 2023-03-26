Stephen Mulhern was back on Saturday Night Takeaway last night (March 25) following his absence last week.

However, proving that you can’t please all of the people all of the time, not all viewers were happy with just how much he featured on the show.

Stephen arrives to quiz Ant and Dec (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Mulhern on Saturday Night Takeaway

The popular presenter, 45, joined Ant and Dec for more hijinks, with Stephen dunking the hosts into ice baths in Ant Vs Dec.

He also fronted Win A Week Off Work, a longer segment where colleagues competed to win time off and a place on the Saturday Night Takeaway plane.

Has SNT finished and a new Stephen Mulhern show started?!

However, some viewers were critical at featuring so much of Stephen in the show, taking to Twitter to vent their dissatisfaction.

“Has SNT finished and a new Stephen Mulhern show started?!” one fan moaned.

“It’s the Stephen Mulhern show,” complained a second. “Seen this guy more than anything else.”

“Is this the Ant and Dec show or the Stephen Mulhern show?” groaned a third.

Stephen proves to be divisive with viewers (Credit: ITV)

We almost saw a little too much of the star!

However, that’s not to say everyone was disappointed to see Stephen.

The Britain’s Got More Talent and In For A Penny host is well-loved by many, and some were keen to see him back on screen.

“Loving the Stephen content tonight!!!” said a thrilled fan.

“I absolutely love Ant, Dec and Stephen’s bond. The best trio,” agreed another.

“Stephen deserves a show like this to present at prime time,” said a third.

Ant and Dec take revenge on Stephen (Credit: ITV)

However, even some of Stephen’s more dedicated fans were taken back at just how much of the host was on display.

During the Ant Vs Dec segment, Ant made a grab for Stephen – who was sitting half naked in a bath tub.

He promptly slipped, ending up with his legs in the air as the camera panned away!

“Stephen Mulhern, half naked in a bubble bath in an inflatable naked body costume?” one fan wrote. “Girls, our dream have come true.”

“Did Stephen Mulhern just flash on national TV?” joked a second.

Read more: Saturday Night Takeaway viewers moved over Stephen Mulhern’s gesture to family following tearful scenes last weekend

So what do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.