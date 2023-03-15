Stephen Mulhern on This morning, Saturday Night Takeaway guest on Ant and Dec show
Saturday Night Takeaway viewers moved over Stephen Mulhern’s gesture to family following tearful scenes last weekend

By Gabrielle Rockson
Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway viewers were left feeling very emotional after Stephen Mulhern‘s sweet gesture to a family on the show.

Following the Saturday Night Takeaway episode last Saturday, Stephen can be seen surprising the family with plane tickets for a vacation to Florida.

This occurred after the daughter asked her stepfather Nick if he would adopt her.

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Speaking to the camera, the presenter said: “I’m backstage here at Saturday Night Takeaway to give a very deserving family a very special surprise. Earlier in the show Rihanna asked her step dad Nick an out of this world question, ‘Will you adopt me?'”

We want to add to your big day by offering you all … A Place On The Plane. You’re going to Florida!

He continued: “Now here’s the deal. We’ve got them inside there doing a fake interview. And I’m going to burst in to give the entire family, A Place On The Plane.”

Addressing an emotional Nick and Rihanna, Stephen said: “We want to add to your big day by offering you all … A Place On The Plane. You’re going to Florida!”

Nick revealed that he went from cloud 9 to cloud 13 in response to the news. Him and Rihanna then gave each other another tearful hug.

SNT Takeaway viewers react

Taking to the comment section, many fans couldn’t help but express how sweet the moment was.

One person said: “That’s so lovely we said Saturday they should have a place on the plane.”

Commenting with love heart emojis, a second wrote: “An absolute deserving family.”

“I thought the same. Was a bit gutted they didn’t do this live,” another added.

And a fourth user said: “Ahh that’s lovely to see. So emotional also to see the girl ask if he would be her dad. You’ll all enjoy Florida it’s a once in a lifetime trip for some. Enjoy yourselves.”

