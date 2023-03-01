Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway hit by hundreds of Ofcom complaints over ‘insensitive’ prank on first-time dad

Saturday Night Takeaway 2023 has been hit by Ofcom complaints following Ant and Dec’s cruel prank during the show.

The Geordie duo pranked a first-time dad in Saturday’s show (February 25) – and viewers weren’t happy.

Ant and Dec pranked a first-time dad on the show (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Saturday Night Takeaway 2023?

Saturday saw Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway return to ITV.

The show featured a slew of celebrities, including David Tennant, Tom Grennan, Stephen Mulhern, and Alison Hammond.

However, it was a prank featuring an unsuspecting first-time dad that got viewers talking.

The prank was played on Liam and was set up by his wife, Amy, who was pregnant at the time.

During the prank, Liam was taken to a completely fake 4D baby scan.

During the scan, Liam’s ‘baby’ was seen waving, pulling the rock sign, and even playing hide and seek.

He was also taken to a fake antenatal class and partook in a false photoshoot once their baby was born.

The baby scan was fake (Credit: ITV)

Viewers complain as Saturday Night Takeaway 2023 hit with Ofcom complaints

It’s safe to say that some viewers didn’t see the funny side of the prank on Saturday’s show.

“This isn’t really very funny messing with a first time Dad’s scan experience,” one viewer tweeted.

“Bit harsh the guy’s thinking he’s seeing the face of his child for the first time and Ant and Dec are like not even his baby,” another wrote.

“Surely you know pregnancy isn’t something to be pranked about, very insensitive and very cruel to the poor guy!” a third ranted.

Very insensitive and very cruel to the poor guy!

Despite the prank, Ant and Dec provided the newborn with a savings account – with £18,000 in it!

However, this wasn’t enough to stop some viewers from complaining to Ofcom.

The TV watchdog told ED! in a statement that they had received 111 complaints about the prank.

“Complaints related to the series of pranks played on a husband throughout his wife’s pregnancy,” they said.

Some viewers saw the funny side though!

“This was brilliant! I couldn’t believe how gullible Liam was! Amy definitely made the ultimate counter prank and with the help of @antanddec this is definitely quite the story to tell baby Finley and some beautiful family pictures,” one fan tweeted.

“Absolutely loved the pregnancy prancing, poor chap didn’t see it coming,” another said.

ED! has contacted ITV and Ofcom for comment.

Dec made a comment that didn’t go down well (Credit: ITV)

Viewers also complain about Dec’s remark

Some viewers also took issue with a quip Dec made during the show on Saturday.

At the start of the programme, Dec pointed down the camera lens.

“Even though we have been off air, we’ve still kept a very close eye on all of you here. And all of you out there,” he said.

Dec then pretended to address a member of the audience off screen.

“Yes, you should look nervous, madam. And close your legs,” he said.

Some viewers didn’t like this remark.

“Close your legs? What a deeply inappropriate comment to make guys, come on,” one viewer tweeted.

“Ofcom complaints Monday morning,” another said.

Read more: Saturday Night Takeaway 2023: Stephen Mulhern skit blasted by furious viewers

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.