The 2023 series of Saturday Night Takeaway started last night (February 25), but ITV faced backlash over Stephen Mulhern’s appearance on the show.

For the brand-new instalment, Ant and Dec welcomed a host of celebrity guests, including Alison Hammond and David Tennant.

ITV favourite Stephen also made his return to present another Ant vs Dec segment.

But the In For A Penny star’s appearance didn’t go down too well with viewers at home – who didn’t hold back when sharing their thoughts.

Saturday Night Takeaway 2023: Stephen skit blasted

Walking onto the stage, Stephen was wearing a costume made entirely out of pink, white and rainbow coloured balloons.

The amount of plastic wasted with the balloon challenge. Could you of not thought of something better with less plastic waste.

The outfit matched the name of the game – which basically saw the hosts fight it out over who could pop the most balloons the quickest.

However, the segment was soon met with criticism.

‘Disappointed’

Taking to Twitter, viewers raged over the show’s lack of thought for the environment, considering the amount of balloons that were used in the challenge.

“Wow that’s a lot of one use PLASTIC,” proclaimed one person.

Another added: “The amount of plastic wasted with the balloon challenge. Could you of not thought of something better with less plastic waste.”

“Those balloons all contributing to plastic pollution,” claimed someone else.

A fourth agreed: “Disappointed to see so much single-use-plastic waste on Saturday Night Takeaway with that balloon challenge.”

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

Stephen’s costume divides viewers

It wasn’t all bad news for Stephen, though – as other viewers were totally “amazed” by his costume.

“What the bloody hell is Stephen wearing? ICONIC!!!! @StephenMulhern,” gushed a viewer.

Echoing their thoughts, someone else said: “Stephen Mulhern in that balloon unicorn costume is glorious!”

A third agreed: “Stephen’s outfit is amazing.”

“Stephen Mulhern always slays in those outfits,” penned a fourth viewer.

