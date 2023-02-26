Ant and Dec hit by huge backlash as Saturday Night Takeaway returns: ‘Really uncomfortable viewing’

Ant and Dec faced huge backlash last night as Saturday Night Takeaway returned to ITV.

The boys were back with a brand-new series of the popular entertainment show.

However, within minutes of the first episode starting, viewers were up in arms and venting their anger on social media.

Ant and Dec played the daddy of all pranks on Saturday Night Takeaway last night (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec hit by Saturday Night Takeaway complaints

The boys attempted to pull off one of their biggest-ever pranks on the show last night (February 25).

They pulled a prank on first-time dad and serial practical joker Liam, with the help of his partner Amy.

Ant and Dec revealed the prank was a year in the making, as they followed the couple to baby scans, ante-natal classes and a family photoshoot.

However, while Liam took the prank – which included a fake 4D baby scan – in good spirits, viewers at home most definitely didn’t.

And some accused the boys of ruining many of first-time dad Liam’s memories with his new baby.

Amy helped Ant and Dec prank Liam (Credit: ITV)

‘Bad taste’

Taking to Twitter, Saturday Night Takeaway viewers were quick to lash out at the boys.

One viewer commented: “If this is the guy’s first child it really doesn’t seem fair to spoil it in this way. And any jokes about or involving pregnancy seems in bad taste. It’s a sensitive subject.”

Another agreed and said: “Surely Ant and Dec must have realised that there’s something uncomfortable and unfunny about this prank.”

Horribly unfunny and cruel.

A third said: “Horribly unfunny and cruel of @antanddec to engineer a fake pregnancy scan for cheap jokes. So inappropriate and really uncomfortable viewing.”

“The whole prank was uncomfortable to watch,” said another.

“This ain’t right sorry. He may play pranks but messing with the birth of his first child is ridiculous. There’s a time and place and this ain’t it. TV or not I’d be fuming,” blasted another.

“I can’t watch any more of this. It’s appalling and a bit offensive to be honest,” another declared.

Baby Finlay’s nest egg

Not everyone felt the same though, especially when Ant and Dec revealed they had opened a savings account for baby Finlay.

They boys revealed they were putting in £1,000 a year for 18 years, with many viewers at home in tears over the gesture.

“Okay maybe I wouldn’t give a [bleep] about the scan if it got him £18k,” one laughed.

