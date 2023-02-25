Ant and Dec with Matt Hancock
Ant and Dec share ‘difficulties’ they faced over Matt Hancock’s I’m A Celebrity appearance

The boys tried to remain 'impartial'

By Aaliyah Ashfield

Ant and Dec have revealed how they really felt about Matt Hancock’s controversial stint on I’m A Celebrity.

Matt shocked the nation when he decided to take part in the ITV reality show last year.

The former health secretary was hit by a major backlash for appearing in the Australian jungle at the time.

But how did Ant and Dec feel about him being a contestant?

Matt Hancock talking on I'm A Celeb
Matt Hancock came third on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec open up about Matt Hancock’s stint on I’m A Celebrity

Matt Hancock upset many viewers after he entered the I’m A Celeb jungle last year.

The politician took part in the show after being caught breaking his own lockdown rules that he had set in place during the Covid pandemic.

We were all affected by decisions that he made and situations he created, so it was very, very difficult.

Since the show ended, many campmates have also spoken out about how they struggled to be with him on the show.

This included Scarlette Douglas, who once revealed that she felt ‘absolutely weird’ about staying with Matt in the jungle.

But how did Ant and Dec feel about Matt taking part in the show?

Talking to the Huffington Post, Ant and Dec shared that it was “very difficult” having the former health secretary on I’m A Celeb.

Dec revealed: “I think it’s very difficult not to [feel that way].

“We were all affected by decisions that he made and situations he created, so it was very, very difficult.”

Ant and Dec posing on the red carpet
Ant and Dec reveal that it was ‘very difficult’ having Matt Hancock on the show (Credit: Cover Images)

However, the pair claimed that they tried their best to be “impartial”.

Dec continued: “But we tried incredibly hard to be impartial and to put that to one side. And I hope we did it.”

Ant added: “Everybody comes to Australia with baggage. But once they’re in there, they’re campmates, so we have to treat them like they’re campmates, and let them tell their stories.”

