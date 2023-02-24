This Morning today (Friday, February 24) saw Ant and Dec take a swipe at the show as they hinted at some behind-the-scenes drama

The Geordie duo were on the show to talk about their new documentary series – and hinted that behind the scenes of This Morning isn’t all happy families…

Ant and Dec were on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec on This Morning today

This Morning today saw Ant and Dec make an appearance on the show to talk about the return of Saturday Night Takeaway.

Their hit show will be back on screens tomorrow night, featuring guests such as David Tennant and Tom Grennan.

However, the duo also spoke about a new one-off documentary that they’re set to star in too.

The documentary – which has the working title of Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway: Behind The Screens – will give viewers a rare glimpse behind the scenes of the hit Saturday night show.

“What about the behind-the-scenes thing?” Dermot O’Leary asked the duo toward the end of the interview.

“Cos this is inspired by F1 Netflix doc, Drive to Survive,” he continued.

Ant and Dec made a dig at This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec swipe at This Morning on show today

Dec then confirmed that this was the case.

“We love those docs,” Dec explained. “And we thought it would be really interesting to see behind the scenes on entertainment shows and on telly shows.”

“You know what it’s like working in live television,” Ant later said. “Things go wrong all of the time. Things change all of the time.”

“And I think, once they’ve done with us, the cameras, This Morning would be a very good show to go behind the scenes,” he said, smirking.

Dec took aim at This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Dec hints at behind the scenes drama

However, Alison and Dermot didn’t seem so keen on that idea.

“Oh, I dunno,” Alison said, wincing. “There’s a lot that goes on at This Morning!”

This Morning would be a very good show to go behind the scenes

“That’s what we want to see!” Ant cried.

It was at this point that Dec hinted at some backstage drama on the show.

“I’ve heard it’s better than EastEnders!” he quipped, looking to the side.

His comment then sent Ant and Alison into a fit of laughter.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX. Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will air tomorrow (Saturday, February 25) at 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

