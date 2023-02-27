Saturday Night Takeaway viewers ‘complain to Ofcom’ over Dec’s ‘inappropriate’ remark

Saturday Night Takeaway made its 2023 return over the weekend, with guests such as Alison Hammond, David Tennant and Stephen Mulhern.

However, it’s been claimed that displeased viewers may ‘complain to Ofcom’ over a remark made by Declan Donnelly just minutes into the new series.

Presenters Ant and Dec admitted the reception in the studio from the excitable audience left them “emotional”.

But ahead of introducing a ‘secret camera’ practical joke, it seems Dec may have upset a few of those watching at home with a cheeky quip.

David Tennant joined Ant and Dec for the first episode of the new SNT series (Credit: ITV.com)

Saturday Night Takeaway 2023: Dec under fire

Gesturing towards the crowd before pointing down the camera lens, he said: “Even though we have been off air, we’ve still kept a very close eye on all of you here. And all of you out there.”

Dec then pantomimed as if he was addressing an unidentified audience member off screen: “Yes, you should look nervous, madam. And close your legs.”

Dec as he made the remark on Saturday Night Takeaway (Credit: ITV.com)

How viewers reacted

One viewer described how unimpressed they were with Dec’s knockabout gag on Twitter.

They wrote: “Close your legs? What a deeply inappropriate comment to make guys, come on #SaturdayNightTakeaway.”

Close your legs? What a deeply inappropriate comment to make guys, come on.

Another Saturday Night Takeaway viewer suggested they would be contacting the watchdog.

“Ofcom complaints Monday morning,” they wrote.

Meanwhile, in a now-deleted tweet reported in the Mirror, another social media user commented: “I just want people to know there is Ofcom to voice your concerns to.

“If there are enough complaints ITV/Ant and Dec will have to apologise.”

ED! has approached a representative for Saturday Night Takeaway for comment.

The SNT audience was lively for the first show back! (Credit: ITV.com)

However, not everyone was as offended.

Another Twitter user reflected: “#SaturdayNightTakeaway ‘close your legs’ lol.”

And another person also repeated the punchline, adding a crying laughing emoji to their post.

‘Really uncomfortable viewing’

The first episode of the returning SNT also came under fire for a prank on a first-time dad.

Fans saw the apparently unwitting father-to-be and his pregnant partner filmed over months for the skit as they attended baby scans, ante-natal classes and a family photoshoot.

But some viewers felt the sketch had the potential to ruin many of the father’s memories with his new child.

“So inappropriate and really uncomfortable viewing,” one unhappy viewer tweeted.

Another said: “Ofcom gonna be busy tonight after the fake baby scan prank.”

“Bang out of order. @ITV #Ofcom reporting,” said another.

Saturday Night Takeaway next airs on ITV on Saturday March 4 at 7pm

