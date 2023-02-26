Fans watching the first Saturday Night Takeaway of 2023 were left fuming after noticing something was “missing” from the show.

The hit ITV show, fronted by Ant and Dec, was back with a bang on Saturday night (February 25) with the Geordie faves returning to present the programme.

Jointing them, were an array of guests including Alison Hammond, David Tennant and ITV favourite Stephen Mulhern.

But there was one part of the show that failed to make an appearance – and plenty of fans were not happy with the decision.

Saturday Night Takeaway 2023: Something ‘missing’

During the latest episode, Ant and Dec got up to their usual mischief by playing games and pulling pranks.

However, viewers of the long-running show noticed that the Ring My Bell segment was “missing”.

The hilarious segment goes live to members of the studio audience’s homes through their doorbell.

If people in the same area are watching the show at home, they can bag themselves a prize by running to the house.

They’re usually given 45 seconds to grab the required item that Ant and Dec tell them to get, while shouting “ring my doorbell” into the camera.

If they manage to get to the correct house in time, then they bag the prize – which was usually cash.

Fans fume and claim something is ‘missing’ from show

After the latest instalment aired, plenty of viewers shared their upset at not seeing Ring My Bell.

“I want ring a door bell back on,” one viewer proclaimed.

A second agreed: “Missing the Ring My Bell segment.”

“I’d love to see the Ring My Bell doorbell challenge again,” said someone else.

Echoing their thoughts, another person penned: “Love these pranks. Hope they do Ring My Bell again, that was hilarious.”

Another declared: “If they don’t play Ring My Bell, we riot at dawn!”

Saturday Night Takeaway last night

It’s safe to say that the hit show returned last night in spectacular fashion.

In the episode, we saw the Geordie lads give away thousands of pounds in cash, play wacky games and prank Alison Hammond.

However, within minutes of the first episode starting, viewers were up in arms and venting their anger on social media.

