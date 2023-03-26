Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway descends into chaos as viewers predict Ofcom complaints

It was a hectic edition of Saturday Night Takeaway last night (March 25), as hosts Ant and Dec returned to front the 90-minute show.

The programme saw a series of incidents that eagle-eyed viewers were quick to call out online.

After noticing the complaints, some fans of the boys even joked that Ofcom could be expecting a few calls…

Ant and Dec fronted another edition of Read My Lips last night that caused controversy (Credit: ITV)

Saturday Night Takeaway in Read My Lips controversy

The first controversy came as part of the Read My Lips segment, where some fans accused one contestant of not wearing his headphones correctly.

Ant and Dec didn’t seem to have an issue with it, though, while standing right next to him…

Taking to Twitter, one viewer asked: “Anyone else think this Read My Lips is rigged this week?”

A second agreed and claimed: “Read My Lips or just listen to what she says!”

“No doubt people will be contacting Ofcom!” added a third. “Read My Lips aka Hear My Voice!”

The chaos on SNT didn’t end there, however.

Stephen almost shared more than he bargained for (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Mulhern almost bares his bum

Stephen Mulhern‘s arrival on the programme usually means hilarious antics are right around the corner.

On Saturday Night Takeaway, Stephen arrived on stage in a muscle man outfit reclining in a bath, challenging Ant and Dec to a quiz.

The hosts needed to get five questions right to avoid being dunked in a freezing cold ice bath.

But before the quiz started, Ant decided to delve underneath Stephen’s bubbles to see what he was wearing.

Reaching in, Ant made a grab for Stephen, who attempted to move out of the way. However, the fan favourite soon came a cropper.

“Oh no! Stay there!” Ant instructed as Stephen slipped into the bath with his legs in the air.

“Oh I will,” Stephen said, looking embarrassed.

“Do not move!” Dec added.

“That water really is cold,” Ant then quipped.

Ofcom’s phones will be off the hook tonight.

“Did Stephen Mulhern just flash on national TV?” asked one fan, who found the segment hilarious.

Another predicted sarcastically: “Ofcom’s phones will be off the hook tonight. ‘We nearly saw Stephen Mulhern’s [bleep] and it’s traumatised my little Tarquin!'”

“There’s always someone watching and waiting to be offended!” added a third.

Diversity performed an incredible End of the Show Show (Credit: ITV)

Diversity performance

Meanwhile, some even believed that the mere appearance of Diversity could see the po-faced looking to contact the TV regulator.

The dance troupe performed in a spectacular End of the Show Show, which many fans of the show loved. But some viewers believed that their appearance could be a cause for complaints.

“Diversity always put on exceptional and poignant performances but let the racist Ofcom complaints roll in!” sniped one viewer.

A second person shared a gif of a busy switchboard, captioning the post: “Ofcom HQ when Diversity come on TV.”

‘Loved tonight’s show’

The verdict was pretty unanimous as the credits rolled, though.

“Best show of the series,” one viewer commented after the 90-minute show aired.

“Absolutely loved tonight’s show!” another also declared.

We guess it wouldn’t be live TV without some slip-ups!

