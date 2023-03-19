Gutted Saturday Night Takeaway viewers asking the same thing as fan favourite ‘missing’ from show

Gutted Saturday Night Takeaway 2023 viewers spotted someone missing from yesterday’s show.

The mix of laughter and mayhem on ITV appeared to be the same as ever.

But eagle-eyed viewers spotted something, or rather someone, was missing.

ITV’s Saturday Night Takeaway 2023 series has proved as popular as in previous years.

Stephen didn’t appear in SNT last night (Credit: ITV)

Geordie duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly bring a live audience regulars and special guests.

This week Andi Peters caused a Twitter meltdown by showing off his new buff look, wearing a muscle vest in Florida.

And the red-faced presenters were forced to apologise after special guest announcer Toni Collette dropped a swear-word on live TV.

But some viewers spotted that Stephen Mulhern was not part of this week’s helping of chaos.

One tweeted: “Ok Ant and Dec, what did you do to Stephen Mulhern? I only watch SNT for him!”

A second asked: “@Stephenmulhern why haven’t you been on this week?”

And a third said: “@Stephenmulhern where were you last night on Saturday Night Takeaway?? You’re a third of the reason why we tune in!

“My daughter was asking where their brother was hahaha.”

Stephen wasn’t on Saturday Night Takeaway last night (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Saturday Night Takeaway 2023

Stephen usually presents ‘Ant v Dec’ on the programme.

But he doesn’t appear every week, and was last missing a few weeks ago.

What else is Stephen Mulhern doing?

Magician and presenter Stephen has a busy year ahead.

As well as presenting on Saturday Night Takeaway he still presents Catchphrase, which he’s fronted for decade.

What did you do to Stephen Mulhern?

He also works with Ant and Dec in his role as host of Britain’s Got More Talent and presents In For A Penny.

Stephen, 45, is also launching the follow-up to his children’s book Max Magic, which topped the Sunday Times bestsellers list last year.

Stephen is busy with several other work commitments (Credit: ITV)

Max Magic 2 is set to hit bookstores in May.

Meanwhile, he’s agreed to go back to his roots by appearing at Butlins resort in Minehead.

Stephen was a red-coat there from the age of 17, when he agreed to put on a magic show after a regular red-coat pulled out.

