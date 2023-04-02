Saturday Night Takeaway viewers issue plea to show after Ring My Bell descends into chaos

It was a particularly wild Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend, after one segment turned particularly chaotic.

Ring My Bell is a competition that was introduced by hosts Ant and Dec last year. The segment sees the Geordie duo rig people’s interactive doorbells. That person’s neighbours have just 45 seconds to head over with a random item to secure a cash prize.

But as always, with live TV, things don’t always go to plan.

The pair fronted Ring My Bell on their Saturday show (Credit: ITV)

Saturday Night Takeaway: Ring My Bell

By some wild coincidence, one contestant had their elderly neighbour Cynthia happen to swing by for a chat. Unbeknownst to the old dear, she wasn’t aware she was being broadcast to the nation.

As Cynthia nattered away to Ant and Dec, viewers were in hysterics to see her neighbours in the background, all carrying their dirty laundry. This was the item the hosts had requested they brought to win the £500 prize.

Taking to Twitter, people couldn’t help but chuckle at the hilarious moment.

Viewers respond to Cynthia

Even the official Saturday Night Takeaway Twitter found the whole thing side-splitting, writing: “We are now officially a Cynthia fan account.”

Justice for Cynthia!

Other wrote they believed Cynthia should win some money for her rib-tickling (even if accidental) antics.

Cynthia wasn’t aware she was on live TV (Credit: ITV)

“Give Cynthia that money IMMEDIATELY!” said one righteous viewer. “Justice for Cynthia.”

“This Ring My Bell chaos,” commented a second. “Cynthia needs to have something.”

“Ring my bell. Brilliant,” laughed another. “I hope you send Cynthia some flowers, she made that segment.”

Cynthia had viewers in hysterics (Credit: ITV)

And a fourth said Cynthia deserved “a place on the plane” for her part on the programme.

Saturday Night Takeaway returns for the final episode of the current series on Saturday night at 7pm on ITV.

