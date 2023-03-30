Ant McPartlin warns ‘this is going to be awful’ as This Morning favourite pranked on Saturday Night Takeaway

Ant McPartlin has told fans ‘this is going to be awful’ as a This Morning favourite gets pranked on Saturday Night Takeaway.

The 47-year-old and his presenting pal Declan Donnelly have been back on TV screens every Saturday for the latest series of their hit ITV show.

And in a teaser for this weekend’s show, Ant was left warning viewers that their upcoming prank is “awful”.

Saturday Night Takeaway airs its final episode this weekend (Credit: ITV)

Saturday Night Takeaway: Ant warns viewers about upcoming prank

In a tweet shared to the Saturday Night Takeaway Twitter account, fans were able to get a sneak peek at Saturday’s show.

In particular, the epic prank that they pulled on showbiz legend Rylan Clark.

This is going to be awful.

Before the Eurovision-inspired prank, Ant and Dec were sat in their usual stake-out spot, ready to cause mayhem for Rylan.

As the prank was about to begin, Ant told viewers how much Rylan loves Eurovision, before adding: “This is going to be awful.”

The clip then showed several clips of the prank, including one of Rylan in front of a green screen dancing around.

For our last Undercover of the series we’re going BIG! @Rylan #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/Ua27AhNMag — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) March 30, 2023

SNT ‘going big’ for final prank

For the height of their prank, Ant and Dec dressed up as Armenia’s contestants for Eurovision – while an oblivious Rylan announced the candidates.

The result was utter chaos. Rylan could be heard saying “Oh my god!” while a producer tried to remind him that the show was live.

Saturday Night Takeaway penned the clip: “For our last Undercover of the series we’re going BIG!”

And it didn’t take long for fans to share their excitement for the upcoming show. One person wrote: “Cannot wait to watch this one.”

A second gushed: “Oh, this is going to be hilarious. Rylan is class.”

Meanwhile, Rylan replied to the tweet saying: “B******s.”

Amy helped Ant and Dec prank Liam (Credit: ITV)

Saturday Night Takeaway pranks

This series of Saturday Night Takeaway, which began in February, has seen an array of stars get pranked.

Alison Hammond, Joe Wicks, and Claudia Winkleman have all faced pranks in the Undercover segment of the show.

However, the show’s pranks haven’t gone down too well with some viewers.

At the start of the month, Ofcom confirmed it received more than 100 complaints over a prank the pair played on a first-time dad.

The first episode of the new series saw Ant and Dec prank Liam. The about-to-be dad went to a completely fake 4D baby scan.

During the scan, Liam’s ‘baby’ was seen waving, pulling the rock sign, and even playing hide and seek.

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway airs this Saturday (April 1) from 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

