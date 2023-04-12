Rylan Clark hosting Strictly It Takes Two with Janette Manrara
Rylan Clark announces he’s quit Strictly: It Takes Two as fans gutted: ‘Time has come to pass on the baton’

Nooooo!

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Rylan Clark has announced he’s leaving Strictly: It Takes Two after four years, admitting the “time has come to pass the baton”.

The TV presenter usually hosts the spin-off series with Janette Manrara, who took over from Zoe Ball. However, now it seems Janette will get a new co-host as Rylan is leaving the BBC show.

Rylan Clark quits Strictly: It Takes Two

The star shared a statement on his social media pages today. It read: “After 4 fantastic years it’s time for me to hang up my glittery jacket and say goodbybe to It Takes Two.

“I’ve had the best time hosting the show alongside Janette and Zoe and I can’t thank the amazing team enough for always putting on a great show. I’ve been welcomed into the Strictly family and will firmly hold that title dear to me. The time has come for me to pass on the baton to someone else and explore what else life has for me.”

Rylan added: “Thank you Strictly, you will always have my heart… and dancing feet.”

Rylan Clark and Janette Manrara holding hands and hosting Strictly It Takes Two
Rylan is leaving It Takes Two after four years (Credit: BBC)

Fans appeared gutted over the news. One person said: “Gutted, you’ve been brilliant!” Another wrote: “Oh Rylan we will miss you sooooo much. But wishing you all the very best in your new ventures!”

Someone else tweeted: “Nooooo! Gutted!” Another person added: “Oh that’s really saddened me.. I wish you well with all your future endeavors.”

Kate Phillips, Director of Unscripted, said: “On behalf of BBC Two, BBC Daytime, and Strictly fans everywhere, I want to thank Rylan for entertaining audiences so brilliantly for the past four years on Strictly It Takes Two. Rylan’s infectious personality, his stand out sass and his genuine love for all the glitz and glamour of the ballroom, has been a big part of It Takes Two’s continued success.

“Rylan will always be part of the Strictly family of course, but I know he ‘ll be hugely missed by all the Strictly It Takes Two viewers, Janette and everyone else who works on the show.”

When did Rylan join It Takes Two?

Rylan joined It Takes Two in 2019. He hosted last year with former professional Strictly dancer Janette.

Janette, who is expecting her first baby with husband and fellow dancer Aljaz Skorjanec, recently appeared to confirm her future on the show.

Rylan Clark hosting Strictly It Takes Two
Fans are gutted that Rylan is leaving It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

Is Janette returning to It Takes Two?

Appearing on Lorraine with Aljaz, Janette spoke about the spin-off show. Lorraine Kelly asked: “Still doing It Takes Two?” Janette explained to Lorraine: “Yes, yes. Rylan and I are the perfect match, I love Rylan. He’s become such a great friend and we have so much fun doing the show together.”

Read more: Strictly bosses ‘pull out all the stops to offer Shirley Ballas big deal amid panic star will leave’

She added: “We wish we could do it more together because he gets his nights and then I get my nights. But it is nice to kind of be there and still be a part of the show, having been a part of the show for so many years before as a professional dancer.”

Strictly Come Dancing will return later this year.

YouTube video player

