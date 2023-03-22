Janette Manrara reveals future on Strictly: It Takes Two as she issues pregnancy update

Strictly favourites Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec appeared on ITV’s Lorraine this morning to talk about their exciting pregnancy news.

The couple revealed that they were expecting their first child together earlier this year, after struggling to conceive for more than two years.

Talking on the show, the pair issued a sweet update on the pregnancy before Janette shared her future on Strictly: It Takes Two.

Janette and Aljaz revealed that their baby is ‘absolutely fine’ (Credit: ITV)

Janette and Aljaz gave an update on the pregnancy

Last month, Strictly stars Janette and Aljaz left fans thrilled as they announced that they were expecting their first child together.

In their first interview since the news, the pair joined Lorraine on her show today to issue an update on the pregnancy.

Aljaz shared: “It’s been a really interesting process so far, but I’ve just been amazed by it all really. You read about it, you do your research, you want to be really supportive and want to learn everything you possibly can.

“But everyday, all I just want to hold [Janette’s] belly.”

Rylan and I are the perfect match, I love Rylan. He’s become such a great friend and we have so much fun doing the show together.

Janette then revealed that they recently had a check up with the doctor and their baby is ‘absolutely fine’.

She claimed: “I’m feeling good, I mean I don’t take for granted how lucky I’ve been with this pregnancy because everything has been so smooth. We’ve just got back from the doctors not that long ago that the baby is absolutely fine and it’s been very good.”

Janette declares that she and her co-star Rylan are the ‘perfect match’ (Credit: BBC)

Janette Manrara reveals future on Strictly: It Takes Two

During their discussion, Janette also shared that she’s ‘still working’ during her pregnancy, before revealing her future on Strictly: It Takes Two.

Although, Janette is no longer a professional dancer, she’s still very much involved with the show as she hosts their spin-off series It Takes Two alongside Rylan Clark.

Talking about the series, Janette shared that she has ‘so much fun’ presenting the show with her co-star Rylan.

Lorraine asked: “Still doing It Takes Two?”

Janette explained to Lorraine: “Yes, yes. Rylan and I are the perfect match, I love Rylan. He’s become such a great friend and we have so much fun doing the show together.”

She then went on to say that she wishes the pair could host the show more together.

She added: “We wish we could do it more together because he gets his nights and then I get my nights.

“But it is nice to kind of be there and still be a part of the show, having been a part of the show for so many years before as a professional dancer.”

Read more: Pregnant Janette Manrara supported as she makes honest ‘baby weight’ confession

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.