Pregnant Janette Manrara supported as she makes honest ‘baby weight’ confession

Pregnant Janette Manrara has been inundated with support after she opened up about her baby weight.

The star, who is expecting her first child with husband Aljaz Skorjanec, shared a video of her training session on Instagram alongside her thoughts on pregnancy weight gain.

Janette said: “Working out and moving is still very important to me while pregnant.

“Not just for my physical health… and to watch the baby weight (which I am embracing fully and loving because it means I’m healthy and so is the baby), but most importantly for my mental health.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janette Manrara (@jmanrara)

Pregnant Janette Manrara details mum-to-be fitness benefits

The former Strictly Come Dancing star’s regime is clearly working, as just days after she announced her pregnancy news, fans gushed over her ‘incredible’ appearance.

In her latest post Janette spoke about how fitness through pregnancy can aid better sleep and release feel-good hormones.

She added: “My body is changing daily and I’ve moved house so staying on top of my mental health to cope with all the big changes is crucial.”

As well as keeping herself in shape in preparation for “tougher training” after birth, Janette said: “The key is to keep moving for myself and for the baby, even if it is much simpler and slower movements.”

“Want the baby to know one day we were working out together, even when they were in Mummy’s belly.”

Janette Manrara looked radiant on Morning Live shortly after pregnancy announcement (Credit: BBC)

Fans of Janette show support

Janette‘s fans loved her honesty and posted messages of support in the comments section.

One revealed: “I trained until I was 38 weeks. Best decision… it meant I was back in my normal jeans less than two weeks after birth.”

Another said: “You go girl! You are such an inspiration.”

Janette and Aljaz, who got married in 2017, found out they were expecting after almost two years of trying to conceive.

Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara are over the moon about their baby news (Credit: Cover Images)

In fact, the couple were on the brink of starting IVF treatment in December last year when Janette’s period was late.

Former Strictly pro Janette said: “To know that this little miracle just came from a wonderful night we had together is amazing.”

Aljaz added that he was beside himself when Janette showed him the positive pregnancy test as he’d been “thinking and dreaming about that moment for so long”.

Read more: Janette reveals unusual promise Aljaz made on their wedding day.

So did you work out through pregnancy? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to have your say.