Strictly star Janette Manrara has left fans stunned by her “incredible” appearance today (Tuesday, February 21).

Janette’s “sensational” post comes just days after she revealed that she is expecting her first child with husband Aljaz Skorjanec.

Strictly star Janette Manrara uploads stunning Instagram post

Earlier today saw Janette take to Instagram to share a stunning video with her fans.

In the video for her 510k followers to see, Janette can be seen wearing a long, flowing floral blue dress.

Janette can be seen strutting from the backstage area toward the stage.

The 39-year-old then struts on to the stage, before giving the camera a big twirl.

She then continues her walk off stage, before throwing her arms in the air.

“When there’s a runway….,” she captioned the post.

“Leave a little sparkle wherever you go.”

She then added the hashtags “#PregnantFeelingPowerful #LiveInTheMoment” as well as “#DressOfDreams”.

Fans were stunned by Janette’s appearance (Credit: ITV)

Fans react

It’s safe to say that fans were big, big fans of Janette’s post – and her appearance in it.

“You look incredible!” one follower commented.

“What an amazing dress!! You look fabulous,” another told the Strictly star.

“Look at you go [clapping hands, fire emojs],” a third said.

“Absolutely gorgeous!” another gushed.

“Tell me you’re a dancer without telling me you’re a dancer [heart eye emojis],” a fifth commented.

Aljaz and Janette are having a baby! (Credit: ITV)

Strictly stars Janette Manrara and Aljaz share big news

Over the weekend, Janette and her husband, Aljaz, shared some exciting news.

The couple revealed that they’re expecting a baby!

Speaking to HELLO! magazine, the happy couple revealed they’d found out they were expecting back in December.

The little one is due in late summer.

“For the past couple of years we hadn’t been using protection but nothing was happening, so we thought IVF was the next best thing for us to do,” Janette told the publication.

She then added: “I know that IVF can be really strenuous on a woman’s body and there is no guarantee it will work, so to know that this little miracle just came from a wonderful night we had together is amazing.”

