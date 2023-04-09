The execs at Strictly Come Dancing are reportedly fighting hard to keep Shirley Ballas as a judge.

It has been reported that bosses offered the 62-year-old a big money deal to keep her on the BBC One dance show, after concerns she could walk.

In a recent interview, Shirley revealed she had struggled hugely with internet trolls throughout the 2022 series. However, it is now thought the former dancer will stay on the panel as head judge after negotiating a payrise.

Shirley Ballas offered Strictly payrise?

“Shirley had the bosses in a real panic that she might decide to walk and focus on other projects, like her books and dance competition, The Ballas Cup,” an insider told the Mirror. “They pulled out all the stops to offer her a raise. Thankfully, it looks like she will accept.

“The trolling is still very fresh in her mind but she is keen to focus on the positives. She has hired someone to manage her social media so won’t see the most vicious remarks.”

Shirley joined the Strictly panel in 2017, taking over from former head judge Len Goodman. While she has been a popular addition to the show, Shirley admitted really struggling with the level of trolling she received last year.

Why was Shirley considering quitting?

Admitting she hit an all-time low, the star added that around one-fifth of all messages she received during Strictly were abusive. She said that she was still deciding whether to join the other judges, Anton Du Beke, Oti Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood.

A spokesperson for Strictly declined to comment when approached by ED!.

Last year, Hamza Yassin took the glitterball home with partner Jowita Przystal. He was the odds on favourite to win from the start of the season.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One in the Autumn.

