Pregnant Gemma Atkinson has revealed her daughter Mia’s reaction to her baby bump.

The actress and presenter recently announced that she’s expecting her second child with her Strictly Come Dancing fiancé, Gorka Marquez.

Taking to Instagram, Gemma shared a video of the exercises she does to ease her back pain. However, in the end of her caption, she revealed what Mia said when they told her she was pregnant.

Gemma is expecting her second child with her fiancé Gorka Marquez (Credit: Splash News)

Pregnant Gemma Atkinson on daughter’s reaction to bump

Gemma wrote: “When we told Mia she was going to be a sister she said, ‘Is that why your belly is a bit like Daddy pigs?’ It did make me laugh, and I’m excited to see the changes take place again and show Mia proudly what her mum’s body is doing.”

Gorka and Gemma welcomed Mia in July 2019.

Commenting under her post, many of Gemma‘s followers felt inspired by her exercise video.

Gemma and Gorka are getting ready for baby number two (Credit: ITV)

One person said: “So good to hear you are adjusting your workouts safely and effectively and focusing on pelvic floor and deep core engagement. That’s so key and great to see you spreading the word on that!”

A second wrote: “‘To show Mia proudly what her Mum’s body is doing.’ This is what more young girls need to enable them to grow up loving their bodies! Yes Mumma!!”

“I just want to say your explanation of training and body changes is so clear, informative and (body)positive! Wishing you a great pregnancy,” another added.

It’s mad how many people think you can’t work out while pregnant. It helps.

Gemma informed fans that she was given permission by her doctor and midwife to continue training. She went on to ask her followers to do the same before working out.

Gorka and Gemma welcomed their first child in 2019 (Credit: Splash News)

Gemma and Gorka’s announcement

Announcing their baby news. Gemma and Gorka shared black and white photos of her baby bump and their current family of three.

Their caption read: “Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I’ve officially ‘popped’. Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year.

“We feel so incredibly blessed and Grateful to be on this journey again. Mia is absolutely thrilled! Although we may need to do some negotiating on names, as so far she’s adamant he’s going to be called Barbie.”

