Aljaz Skorjanec has revealed how “chuffed” he is for his former Strictly Come Dancing co-star, Gorka Márquez.

Gorka and his fiancée, Gemma Atkinson, recently announced that they are expecting their second child together.

Taking to his Instagram story, Aljaz shared a snap of the couple and their daughter Mia, with the words: “Congratulations. Chuffed.”

Gorka and Gemma’s baby announcement

In a joint post, Gorka and Gemma shared black and white photos of Gemma’s baby bump and the current family of three.

Their caption read: “Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I’ve officially ‘popped.’

“Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year.

“We feel so incredibly blessed and grateful to be on this journey again. Mia is absolutely thrilled! Although we may need to do some negotiating on names, as so far she’s adamant he’s going to be called Barbie.”

Taking to the comment section, many fans and celebrity friends sent their congratulations.

Giovanni Pernice wrote: “Congratulations!!! The best family and def the best parents.”

Furthermore, Stacey Solomon added: “Aw congratulations,” and former Saturdays singer Mollie King, commented: “Ahhh such lovely news you guys! So happy for you!!”

Aljaz Skorjanec and Kanette Manrara got married in 2017(Credit: SplashNews.com)

Aljaz Skorjanec’s Strictly Exit

Last year, Aljaz announced that after nine years of being a professional dancer on Strictly, he would be stepping down.

He wrote on Instagram: “A little while ago I made the tough decision that Strictly 2021 would be my last. The show has given me an opportunity and freedom to create and express myself in front of millions of people every weekend for the last 9 years.

“The love and support I got from the team of producers was second to none. @jasongilkison, @sarahjamesface, @kimwinston, @jack.will.g are just a few of the unsung heroes behind the success of the show – I am forever grateful to them!”

Aljaz won the series in 2013 with model Abbey Clancy. He’s also been married to fellow Strictly star Janette Manrara since 2017.

