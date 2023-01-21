After Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez announced their baby news earlier today, his Strictly 2022 partner Helen Skelton has sent a sweet message of congratulations.

The 39-year-old presenter, who was a runner up in last year’s season of Strictly Come Dancing, was among the first few people to send her love to Gorka and fiancée Gemma.

They announced earlier today (January 21) that they’re expecting baby number two.

Helen sent her love to her former Strictly partner (Credit: BBC)

What did Helen Skelton say to Gorka and Gemma?

Taking to the comments section of the couple’s post, Helen wrote: “The best news.”

The Countryfile host then added: “Lucky baby.”

She embellished the sweet message with two heart emojis.

The message came shortly after Helen admitted she “missed” dancing with Gorka, 32.

The Spanish dancer did not join the other Strictly dancers on the tour. Helen is instead dancing with Kai Widdrington.

The best news. Lucky baby!

“It’s really difficult not to be with Gorka because we’re such good friends,” Helen told The Sun.

“I’ve been asking him for advice a lot, so it feels like he’s here. It’s such a tight-knit group in the studio anyway. We all talked and all had a laugh. So it’s different, but it wasn’t a worry.”

Strictly family celebrate Gemma’s pregnancy

Former Emmerdale star Gemma Atkinson took to Instagram to announce she was expecting a baby after her belly “popped”.

“We feel so incredibly blessed and grateful to be on this journey again,” she wrote.

Gemma met Gorka after she starred on Strictly in 2017. The pair, who were not coupled together, announced they were dating shortly after the series ended.

They welcomed daughter Mia in July 2019.

Naturally, the rest of the Strictly Come Dancing pros were excited that another baby was joining the dancing brood.

“Congratulations!” wrote Giovanni Pernice. “The best family and def the best parents!”

Karen Hauer added: “Such wonderful news!”

Dianne Buswell gushed: “So excited for you guys!” while Amy Dowden agreed: “Soooooooooooo happy for such a beautiful family!”

And Gemma and Gorka’s incoming bundle of joy is not the only Strictly baby to be celebrated.

Former Strictly champion Stacey Dooley welcomed a little girl with partner (and former dance partner) Kevin Clifton earlier this month.

“My little masterpiece!” she wrote. “I’m completely obsessed.”

