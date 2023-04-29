The latest Strictly Come Dancing news suggests that actress Amanda Abbington is on the BBC’s wishlist to appear on the 2023 series of the ballroom dancing show.

Amanda played Mary Watson in the hit BBC mystery series Sherlock, as well as Miss Mardle in Mr Selfridge. She also appeared as Isobel in season three of Martin Clunes drama Doc Martin. Appearing in the wedding episode, she called Doc away from his wedding plans when she went into labour early.

So could we see the star, who turns 50 next year, on the line-up? Its claimed bosses are ‘in talks’ with her over it…

Amanda Abbington was married to Martin Freeman for 16 years (Credit: Cover Images)

Strictly news: BBC sets sights on Amanda Abbington

After splitting with The Office star and father of her children Martin Freeman in 2016, Amanda started dating escapologist and Britain’s Got Talent star Jonathan Goodwin. But he was left paralysed when a stunt went wrong in 2017. Now it’s been claimed that Amanda has decided she wants to start a “new chapter”. And rumour has it she’ll do that by appearing on Strictly.

She’s keen to start a whole new chapter in her life.

An insider alleged to The Sun: “Amanda has had a rough ride over the past seven years, and just recently has she come out the other side. The accident only brought Amanda and Jonathan closer together and she’s keen to start a whole new chapter in her life.

“Part of that is taking part in Strictly because it’s a long-held ambition of hers and one she is on track to fulfil before her milestone 50th birthday next year.”

The BBC declined to comment on the story when approached by ED!.

Amanda Abbington appeared with fiancé Jonathan Goodwin on Lorraine last year (Credit: ITV)

Jonathan Goodwin’s accident

Mum-of-two Amanda was married to Martin Freeman for 16 years, before splitting in 2016. When they went their separate ways, Martin went on to date 27-year-old French actress Rachel Mariam. Amanda got into a relationship with 42-year-old escapologist Jonathan Goodwin. Jonathan was tragically left paralysed after a stunt went wrong while he was on America’s Got Talent: Extreme in 2021.

During the stunt, Jonathan fell 30ft between two burning cars. He missed a safety airbag below, and went on to spend four months in hospital. Last year, the couple went on Lorraine to talk about the “life-changing” accident.

Jonathan said: “It wasn’t the plan. I fell 30ft, I saved my life because I fell upside-down, so head first to the ground. But I didn’t hit my head because I tucked.”

