How Amanda Abbington met partner Jonathan Goodwin after Martin Freeman split

Amanda Abbington leads the cast of the tense new Channel 5 drama Desperate Measures tonight, and many fans may be wondering how she met her partner Jonathan Goodwin.

Amanda was previously with Martin Freeman, but the pair split in 2016 after 16 years together.

She shares son Joe, 17, and daughter Grace, 14, with Martin.

Amanda opened up on Lorraine last year about her stunt man Jonathan Goodwin’s accident, but how did the pair meet?

Here’s everything you need to know about Amanda Abbington and her fiancé Jonathan Goodwin…

Amanda Abbington appeared with fiancé Jonathan Goodwin on Lorraine last year (Credit: ITV)

How did Amanda Abbington meet fiancé Jonathan Goodwin?

After her split from Martin Freeman, Amanda was linked to Bloodlands actor Jonjo O’Neill.

But the pair broke up in 2021, with Amanda telling Instagram fans: “Sadly no Irishman anymore. He’s gone.”

Amanda admitted she found her “person” in Jonathan Goodwin later that year.

They had “known each other for a while” but never officially met.

When they finally exchanged numbers, their first phone call lasted seven hours!

While Amanda was working in Vienna, Jonathan went to see her after a month of chatting.

Jonathan told Lorraine Kelly: “We were engaged within half an hour.”

Amanda added: “If we didn’t do that, it would’ve been weird.”

Jonathan had a life-changing accident on America’s Got Talent

Amanda Abbington and partner Jonathan Goodwin went on Lorraine last year to discuss the stunt that left escapologist Jonathan paralysed.

Jonathan had previously appeared on Britain’s Got Talent, but was performing a stunt on America’s Got Talent: Extreme which went wrong.

Jonathan fell 30 feet between two burning cars and missed the safety airbag below.

Jonathan told Amanda she could “walk away”.

Amanda explained the timing was misjudged and the cars were released too early, causing him to be crushed between them as they caught on fire.

He spent four months in the hospital as he admitted “I did nearly die”.

Jonathan Goodwin saved his life by tucking his neck and falling head first.

Their relationship was still in the early stages when the accident happened, and Jonathan told Amanda she could “walk away”.

The accident did leave Jonathan paralysed and in a wheelchair.

Jonathan said: “Unless there’s some sort of amazing thing that happens this is me from here on out. But that’s okay. I’m not down about it.”

Are Amanda Abbington and Jonathan Goodwin getting married?

When Amanda and Jonathan appeared on Lorraine in May 2022 they revealed plans to marry “later on this year”.

Amanda and Jonathan have reportedly since planned to get married this summer.

MailOnline claimed they may have been secretly married after they were spotted with “wedding bands” in September 2022.

Meanwhile, Amanda recently shared a post for Jonathan’s birthday, in which she wrote: “Thank you for wanting to share your birthdays with me.

“I’ll cherish every one.”

Desperate Measures begins on Tuesday, February 21 at 9pm on Channel 5. Episodes are available on My5 after airing.

