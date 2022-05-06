BGT star Jonathan Goodwin has revealed he told his fiancée, Amanda Abbington, she ‘could walk away’ after a stunt left him paralysed.

Jonathan, an escapologist who appeared on Britain’s Got Talent in 2019, was left paralysed after a stunt went wrong during a rehearsal on America’s Got Talent: Extreme.

He fell 30 feet between two burning cars and missed a safety airbag below, and spent four months in hospital.

Appearing on Lorraine on Friday with his partner Amanda, Jonathan opened up about the accident and said he nearly died.

Jonathan spoke about his accident on Lorraine today

Speaking about the stunt going wrong, he said: “It wasn’t the plan. I fell 30 feet, I saved my life because I fell upside-down, so head first to the ground.

“But I didn’t hit my head because I tucked.”

Jonathan and Sherlock actress Amanda went on to speak about their relationship as she said it was a “huge challenge and life-changing” experience.

Jonathan said: “I said, ‘You have a get out of jail free card, if you want to walk away then I completely understand.'”

Lorraine Kelly said: “You must love Amanda very much to say that.”

Jonathan added: “She told me not to be so stupid and that was that,” as Amanda became tearful.

She said: “We’re closer and tighter than ever. We just have this unspoken thing and every day is a joy.

“It’s fun. We have the best time.”

The couple then spoke about plans for their wedding

The couple then spoke about plans for their wedding as Jonathan revealed they plan to tie the knot later this year.

Jonathan said: “It was one of those things where we were very excited beforehand and then finding the time to get it sorted out.”

He also said the “outpouring of love” he’s received has been “extraordinary”.

He added: “It was obviously horrendous but at the same time it has been amazing.”

Amanda gushed over Jonathan and branded him a “total inspiration”.

She quipped: “I mean he’s an idiot but I’m a wally so it’s fine!”

She added: “But yeah it’s true, he’s a total inspiration to me.”

Speaking about the future of his condition, Jonathan said: “Unless there’s some sort of amazing thing that happens this is me from here on out. But that’s okay. I’m not down about it.”

