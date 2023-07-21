Iconic This Morning guest Iris Jones, now 83, previously stunned viewers with a very x-rated confession about her sex life.

Back in January 2021, Iris went viral after her appearance on the programme after describing her sex life with her Egyptian partner Mohammed Ahmed Ibrahim, who was 36, in graphic detail.

They tied the knot later in the year, but visa issues kept them apart for nine months. Sadly, when they were reunited, the marriage didn’t go the distance. And, earlier this week, Iris explained that they had split up.

However, judging from her previous appearances on This Morning, Iris has some pretty good memories of the romance…

Iconic Iris told Holly and Phil all about her sex life on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Iris on This Morning

Iris appeared on This Morning back in September 2021 and explained to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield the struggles of being away from her husband.

The star said at the time: “I’m missing him all the time. It’s like an emptiness, when you love someone you want to be with them. We’re a married couple but we’re not together.”

Phil then told Iris that she and Mohammed would have some solution to their visa issues by November 4 after receiving a statement from the Home Office. Iris said: “Oh that makes me feel a lot better.”

Iris made another x-rated confession (Credit: ITV)

X-rated confession

Going on to discuss the couple being away from each other, Holly later asked Iris how she and Mohammed “keep the romance alive”.

That’s when Iris made another cheeky admission. She said: “My skin is very thin, it’s like tissue and Mohammed has got to be careful when he grabs hold of me because he rips my skin. The skin on my legs is very, very thin and when it comes to making love, it can be painful.”

Iris continued: “I can end up at the A&E with skin rips. But we solved that problem because we sometimes do it doggy fashion.”

Phil and Holly looked stunned as she said: “Yeah that makes it a lot easier. No one wants to end up in A&E afterwards do they!”

Viewers were left cringing over Iris’ comments about her sex life (Credit: ITV)

Viewers left cringing

Viewers were left cringing over Iris’ sex confession. One person said: “Oh Iris. Please make it stop,” followed by a GIF of a man gagging. Another wrote: “Don’t know why they keep bringing Iris and her Egyptian lover/husband. Cringe every time she opens her mouth.”

A third added: “I’m so glad I’ve not had my breakfast. I really didn’t need to know she ends up in A&E after she’s had sex so they now do it doggy style.”

They think it’s all over…

Earlier this week, Iris revealed that she and Mohammed had split.

Iris told Closer: “I never expected to fall in love with someone 46 years younger than me, but I did. I adored everything about Mohammed. But it became hard work.

“We used to have a great sex life but then, rather than making love, we ended up arguing all the time about anything and everything. I can’t be doing with that. I’m not a lovesick teenager. I’m 83.”

Read more: This Morning: Miriam Margolyes tells Phillip Schofield why she knew he was gay

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.