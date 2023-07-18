This Morning guest Iris, 83, splits from Egyptian toyboy lover: ‘I’m not a lovesick teenager’

Iris, who shocked This Morning fans with her graphic descriptions of her sex life, has reportedly split from her younger lover Mohammed.

The pensioner, 83, first met her 37-year-old Egyptian toyboy on Facebook in 2019 and married him the following year after a whirlwind romance.

This Morning followed Iris and Mohammed’s relationship from the beginning (Credit: ITV)

She found fame on This Morning, often sharing too much information about what the couple got up to.

This Morning guest Iris splits from lover

Iris became something of a This Morning icon as she shared updates on her 46-year age-gap relationship. Time and again, she made Holly and Phillip blush with graphic details of their sex life.

“We used a whole tube of KY jelly, I couldn’t walk the next day,” she once told them of the first night she spent with Mohammed. Never one to hold back, she carried on: “I felt as if I’d been riding a horse, saddle sore wasn’t in it.”

Iris shocked This Morning viewers with graphic details of her sex life (Credit: ITV)

However it seems the love story that This Morning followed so avidly has now run its course. Iris has apparently told Closer that the two of them have now gone their separate ways.

“I never expected to fall in love with someone 46 years younger than me, but I did. I adored everything about Mohammed. But it became hard work,” she explained. “We used to have a great sex life but then, rather than making love, we ended up arguing all the time about anything and everything. I can’t be doing with that. I’m not a lovesick teenager. I’m 83.”

Iris moves on from lover

But it seems Iris isn’t one to wallow in heartbreak, as she has apparently already found a replacement for Mohammed. Her new cat, Mr Tibbs, seems to have filled his shoes and more.

“I got him just a few days after Mohammed moved out and he’s the perfect companion,” she shared. “He never complains, is very quiet and beautiful to look at – I adore him. And he’s very happy here and doesn’t create an mess.”

“I’m not missing Mohammed at all,” she assured fans. “The thing that annoyed me the most when he left was he took my tempura battered prawns that I’d planned for my dinner that night.”

