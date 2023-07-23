Chloe Madeley has waded into the row between her ex This Morning star mum Judy Finnigan and Holly Willoughby.

Earlier this week, This Morning legend Judy took a swipe at Holly and her side hustle wellness website – branding it “dangerous”.

Holly, 42, launched her own wellness website in 2021 called Wylde Moon. And it’s fair to say her new job got plenty of people talking – including Judy.

This Morning star Holly Willoughby blasted by Judy Finnigan

Some claimed Holly was selling products that are “too expensive” for her fans to buy. These include the likes of £40 candles and necklaces ranging from £100 to £495.

Judy, who left This Morning in 2001, accused wellness sites like Wylde Moon and Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop of making “fortunes for their charismatic hosts under the guise of caring for women’s wellbeing”.

Speaking to Women’s Own magazine, she said: “Rosamund Pike is scathing about Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop website and claims the whole wellness industry is a con.

“Hurrah! I’ve been waiting for someone to have a go, not just at Goop but at other ‘wellness’ websites such as Holly Willoughby‘s Wylde Moon (not the ridiculous woo-woo spelling, meant to sound elementally female.) I think we’re all being conned by the wellness industry. The idea that it’s no longer enough to be healthy and we have to be ‘well’… I think it’s really dangerous.”

Chloe Madeley backs mum Judy in Holly ‘row’

After Judy’s comments made headlines, daughter Chloe has waded in to back her up.

I love how outspoken my mum is these days.

Personal trainer Chloe told the Daily Star: “I love how outspoken my mum is these days. I’m fully qualified as a PT and nutritionist and you’re taught health and fitness, including mental health. I don’t know where the term ‘wellness’ came from. I do see Mum’s point that it seems to be used for female marketing. I’m not sure why buying a product makes it a ‘wellness’ product.”

She then added: “I have no judgement on people using crystals and tarot cards but I’ve helped people struggling with emotional eating, fear of gym space and early menopause. My involvement with real women is about fitness.”

Appearing to take a softer view than her mum, however, Chloe concluded: “I don’t want to be a hater, so if women feel happy and healthy, I’ll take that.”

