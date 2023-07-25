Ruth Langsford ‘incredibly torn over This Morning return as she doesn’t want to upset’ Eamonn Holmes

Ruth Langsford feels “incredibly torn” over a possible This Morning return and wouldn’t want to ‘upset’ Eamonn Holmes, a report has claimed.

According to a new report, This Morning producers have been in touch with Ruth about a possible return following Phillip Schofield’s exit from the daytime programme. Ruth previously hosted the show with her husband Eamonn Holmes.

However, in 2021, the pair were replaced on Fridays by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary. While Ruth stayed at ITV, and is regularly on Loose Women, Eamonn left for a job at GB News.

Ruth briefly hosted This Morning last summer alongside Rylan Clark. However, she doesn’t host as much.

Ruth Langsford to make a return to This Morning?

According to Bella magazine, a source claimed that Ruth has been “approached by a This Morning producer” about reeturning to the show, which has “caught her off guard”.

The source claimed: “The idea is that the show is desperate to reassure viewers that it’s a family operation and the more familiar faces there are the better. Whenever they’ve done market research, Ruth has always come up as a firm favourite.”

However, the insider alleged that Ruth feels “incredibly torn”.

Will Ruth Langsford ‘upset’ Eamonn Holmes with a return?

They went on to discuss her husband Eamonn, who has been vocal about ITV in the past. The source claimed that Eamonn may be “upset” about Ruth possibly returning to This Morning.

They alleged: “While obviously Eamonn has burnt his bridges with ITV, Ruth still works for them and wants to continue. She’s proud of her work at Loose Women but at the same time, doesn’t want to be used as damage control. She is also loyal to her husband, of course, and wouldn’t want to upset Eamonn over it.

“But she’s also not saying no – she is just surprised to be courted by them after everything that has happened.”

Former This Morning host Eamonn left ITV for GB News in 2021 (Credit: GB News)

Eamonn Holmes attacks on ITV

Eamonn left ITV in 2021, confirming he was moving to GB News. During an interview with the Mirror in 2022, Eamonn hit out at ITV.

He claimed: “I wish somebody would show me the email or the letter or that I was sent to say, ‘Eamonn, this is why this is coming to an end.’ But to tell lies, that I left them to go to GB News… I didn’t – they left me. Let’s get it straight. They left me. I don’t care, because our audience is only up.”

At the time, a spokesperson for ITV said: “This isn’t a version of events that we recognise and as we have said before we wish Eamonn all of the very best.”

