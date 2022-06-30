Eamonn Holmes looking serious on This Morning
TV

Eamonn Holmes hits out at ‘ITV lies’ over This Morning exit as he reveals ‘truth’

Explains why he doesn't watch any more, too

By Robert Leigh

Eamonn Holmes claims ITV ‘told lies’ over his departure from This Morning, according to a tabloid interview.

Presenter Eamonn, 62, hosted the daytime series alongside wife Ruth Langsford on Fridays for fifteen years.

However, last year,  Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary stepped into the slot. And in December 2021, Eamonn confirmed he would be moving on to GB News.

Now the veteran host has slammed execs for reportedly not being open with him about his exit.

And he insisted ITV ‘left him’, rather than the other way around.

Eamonn Holmes frowning on This Morning with Ruth Langsford
Eamonn Holmes hosted the show alongside wife Ruth Langsford (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Eamonn Holmes on This Morning exit

The former GMTV star indicated in an interview with the Mirror that leaving ITV was not his decision.

He also suggested he still does not know why his time with the broadcaster came to an end.

However, he claimed ITV bosses “never mentioned” remarks he had made concerning coronavirus.

Read more: Ruth Langsford pays tribute to Eamonn Holmes as they mark special milestone

He said: “I wish somebody would show me the email or the letter or that I was sent to say, ‘Eamonn, this is why this is coming to an end’.

“But to tell lies, that I left them to go to GB News… I didn’t – they left me. Let’s get it straight. They left me. I don’t care, because our audience is only up.”

Eamonn Holmes turning to the side on GB News
He is now a presenter on GB News (Credit: YouTube)

Does Eamonn still watch?

Eamonn didn’t rule out a return to ITV – but he did suggest personnel changes may have to happen first.

And it seems he doesn’t watch his old show anymore, either. He added he is asked every day why he doesn’t feature on the series.

Let’s get it straight. They left me.

Eamonn reflected: “It would be too… sensitive. I mean, I spend every day going out on the street and people saying, ‘Why are you and Ruth not on any more?'”

Read more: Who is Wendy Crozier in Coronation Street? What happened between her and Ken Barlow?

ED! has approached a representative for This Morning for comment.

A spokesperson for ITV reportedly told the Mirror: “This isn’t a version of events that we recognise and as we have said before we wish Eamonn all of the very best.”

