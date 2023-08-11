Helen Flanagan accused of using her kids to make money by vile mum-shamers

Corrie star Helen Flanagan has been cruelly mum-shamed after posting photos of her children in their new school shoes.

Mum-of-three Helen shared the sweet snaps on Instagram, showing herself and her two daughters posing.

But the 33-year-old actress was then subjected to vile abuse from followers. Some mocked her, while others accused her of using her kids to make money.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Flanagan (@hjgflanagan)

In the photos, Delilah, five, and Matilda, eight, are stood with their arms around each other. Matilda was wearing a pair of Dr Martens, while Delilah had on a pair of black New Balance trainers.

I’m A Celebrity star Helen wrote: “So for once I’m actually organised for back to school. Wish I actually looked so calm and put together for the school run.”

She continued: “Picked up the perfect going to back to school shoes for my girls from @schuh that they both love (can’t cope with how cute Delilah looks on pic 3… how is she not going into reception and into year one.) I always buy my kids shoes from @schuh #wewearschuh #AD.”

Helen Flanagan mum-shamed for post about her children on Instagram

But some of Helen’s followers waded in with less-than-helpful comments to her post.

One smugly wrote: “Being given uniform to advertise, helps.” Another said: “You don’t pay for #AD, you get paid more than you’ll pay for the shoes.” While a third laid into poor Helen, writing: “Literally using your kids to shill, absolutely shameless behaviour. No doubt to pay for some more lip fillers or some other nonsense for your continuing quest to be somebody.”

Literally using your kids to shill, absolutely shameless behaviour.

Another said: “All mums would be sorted too if they were gifted uniforms.” Another added: “Shame on you @schuh for giving away free school shoes to “celebs” when LOTS of families are struggling. Really poor choice of advertising. Give some away to parents who really need them.”

Helen Flanagan has been trolled again on Instagram (Credit: Splash News)

But not all her followers were so scathing, with many jumping to her defence.

One said: “Everyone has to make a living… But maybe Helen is really happy with these type of shoes and wants to share with her fans… Please do not forget that Helen is a long-standing child actress who worked hard in her career to get her to where she is now.” Others told Helen to “ignore the haters”.

It’s not the first time Helen has had to defend herself against online trolls. She recently hit back at social media users who bodyshamed her after she posted a bikini photo.

Read more: Helen Flanagan saved by holidaymaker after being turned away from restaurant

Are you a fan of Helen? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.