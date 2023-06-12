Helen Flanagan hits back at body-shamers following vile remarks about her figure

Helen Flanagan has taken to Instagram to hit out at body-shamers who made vile remarks about her figure.

The actress is currently holidaying in Mykonos but received horrid comments about her body after being snapped by photographers. As a result, Helen took to her Instagram Stories to call out the comments and take down the body-shamers.

Coronation Street star Helen revealed several nasty comments people made about her body (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

Helen Flanagan on Instagram: ‘I’m sticking up for myself’

On her Instagram Stories, Helen wrote: “I got papped yesterday in Mykonos and the comments on the Mail Online are vile.” She then included screenshots of the comments, which included people claiming Helen had “gained weight”. Another vile commenter called her “pigeon-toed” with “cankles”.

The I’m A Celebrity South Africa star added: “I’m a 5ft 4 and a UK size 6/8. I’m really proud of my body – I’ve carried and given birth to three children.” Helen included more screenshots where commenters made horrible comments about her body and life.

In a video she posted later to her Instagram Story, she added: “Hey guys, sorry if there is something in my teeth – I just scarfed lunch. Maybe I shouldn’t be scarfing lunch seeing as I’m ‘gaining weight’. But honestly, no, I read rubbish about me all the time and I’m just like whatever.”

She continued: “I just think it’s disgusting and I’m sticking up for myself. It’s really horrible to speak like that about women. I’m all for women empowerment and I just think you shouldn’t be. Especially as mums as well and everything our bodies go through. I just think it’s vile.”

Helen concluded: “I actually have like a really fast metabolism. It’s all about angles as well. So when I do my content, I know flattering angles and what have you. But I am really short, so sometimes in pictures I look kind of stumpy. I just think it’s really horrible.”

Helen Flanagan recently holidayed in Ibiza (Credit: Splash News)

Helen is ‘proud’ of her body

The former Corrie star then posted pictures of her across her three pregnancies, adding she “loved carrying my babies”. She added: “I will not be body-shamed. I am proud of my body.”

I will not be body-shamed. I am proud of my body.

She also hit out at comments about her breast augmentation. Helen wrote: “I also breastfed my children in total for three years, I will not be body-shamed. Yes, I have had my boobs done and it’s vile to shame that too.” Helen later thanked fans for “all the love” after she bravely took down the body-shamers.

