Helen Flanagan ‘really worried’ as disaster strikes in her newly renovated home

Helen Flanagan has admitted she is “really worried” after waking up to a home improvement disaster.

The I’m A Celebrity… South Africa star is gradually renovating her family mansion but has hit a big issue downstairs.

Helen, 32, has discovered the wall in her hallway is suddenly cracked all above the skirting board.

Helen Flanagan has woken up to a disaster in her house (Credit: Instagram/ @ hjgflanagan)

And to make matters worse, she now cannot close the door to her newly-renovated downstairs bathroom.

Helen Flanagan’s home disaster

Taking to Instagram, the former Coronation Street star filmed the damage which has occurred overnight.

She has panned around the skirting board outside and said: “I’m really worried that this is actually something serious.

“I woke up and I can’t close the downstairs bathroom. Like, what is this? This has just happened. For goodness sake!”

The star can no longer close her bathroom door (Credit: Instagram/ @ hjgflanagan)

Going into her fancy pink and black loo, she added: “I love this bathroom. I’ve literally just had it done and I can’t close the door. I can’t close it!”

Helen moved into her mansion with her former fiancé Scott Sinclair and their three children in August 2021.

The couple announced their split in October last year, however Helen is continuing to live there with the kids. She has spent the past few months throwing herself into renovation work.

Helen has given herself a stylish black and grey bedroom and has also done up her children’s rooms. The actress has also finished the dining room, converted her loft into a dressing room and had the bathrooms made over – or so she thought.

Helen has spent thousands renovating her family home (Credit: Instagram/ @ hjgflanagan)

Just three weeks ago, Helen showed off her troublesome downstairs loo to OK! magazine.

She said at the time: “I love my downstairs bathroom. I’m obsessed with the wallpaper – it’s all girls in lingerie.

“I love lingerie modelling and used to have my own lingerie brand. I love the pink and like my house to be super girly!”

Helen wins over fans after I’m A Celeb

Helen’s fan base has grown even more since her stint on I’m A Celebrity…South Africa because of her change in attitude.

Unlike her first stint in 2012, the star threw herself into all the trials and won an impressive number of stars for camp.

But viewers were left furious when she was suddenly booted out of the camp alongside EastEnders’ Dean Gaffney.

Helen won over fans on I’m A Celeb… South Africa (Credit: ITV)

There was no public vote this year because the I’m A Celebrity…South Africa series was pre-recorded in October.

Most of the time, the outcome of trials decided who stayed in the series.

Fans threatened to leave the show once Helen had left. One raged: “There’s literally no point watching anymore, all the good campmates have left!”

