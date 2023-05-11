I’m A Celebrity fans ‘switch off’ after latest elimination: ’No point watching any more’

I’m A Celebrity.. South Africa viewers had to “switch off” after Helen Flanagan became the latest contestant to leave the camp alongside Dean Gaffney last night (Wednesday, May 10).

After losing out in the trial, Helen and Dean were left with no choice but to leave their campmates. The trial they participated in saw them attempt to unlock padlocks inside boxes in order to release themselves.

During the trial, Helen, Dean and Phil Tufnell were the last three left to unlock themselves. However, at the last minute Phil managed to survive and avoid getting eliminated.

Helen and Dean were eliminated from I’m A Celebrity South Africa last night (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity South Africa fans declare the latest elimination as ‘ridiculous’

Due to the format of I’m A Celebrity… South Africa being a little different this time around, fans are not able to vote in order to keep their favourites in.

After last night’s episode, many took to social media to express their thoughts on the latest elimination. And, after Helen was sent packing, it is clear that she was another favourite among viewers.

The way they’ve done this I’m A Celeb is ridiculous.

“There’s literally no point watching any more, all the good camp mates have left,” one user wrote on Twitter. Another then declared: “Only liked Dean and Helen who were left so guess I’m not watching anymore.” A third viewer dubbed the show as “ridiculous,” writing: “Thats ridiculous that Helen is out over that silly game with keys she should have been the winner, she’s done so much more than others in there.”

Another unhappy viewer wrote: “The way they’ve done this I’m A Celeb is ridiculous all the good people who deserve to be there are gone!”

Viewers were gutted Helen was eliminated (Credit: ITV)

How did Helen react to her elimination?

Even though fans aren’t pleased with the elimination, Helen expressed to hosts Ant and Dec that she’s happy with what she achieved during her time on the show the second time around.

“I am sad to be leaving but I’ve loved every second. I’ve just got the best memories. I did feel like I had a lot to prove,” the former Coronation Street star said. “I really wanted to redeem myself from last time and I do feel like I’ve been able to do that,” Helen continued.

The remaining campmates are Paul Burrell, Jordan Banjo, Phil Tufnell, Myleene Klass, Carol Vorderman and Fatima Whitbread.

