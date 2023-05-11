I'm A Celebrity South Africa logo
TV

I’m A Celebrity fans ‘switch off’ after latest elimination: ’No point watching any more’

Viewers are not pleased with the latest elimination

By Entertainment Daily

I’m A Celebrity.. South Africa viewers had to “switch off” after Helen Flanagan became the latest contestant to leave the camp alongside Dean Gaffney last night (Wednesday, May 10).

After losing out in the trial, Helen and Dean were left with no choice but to leave their campmates. The trial they participated in saw them attempt to unlock padlocks inside boxes in order to release themselves.

During the trial, Helen, Dean and Phil Tufnell were the last three left to unlock themselves. However, at the last minute Phil managed to survive and avoid getting eliminated.

Helen Flanagan and Dean Gaffney during their elimination on I'm A Celebrity... South Africa
Helen and Dean were eliminated from I’m A Celebrity South Africa last night (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity South Africa fans declare the latest elimination as ‘ridiculous’

Due to the format of I’m A Celebrity… South Africa being a little different this time around, fans are not able to vote in order to keep their favourites in.

After last night’s episode, many took to social media to express their thoughts on the latest elimination. And, after Helen was sent packing, it is clear that she was another favourite among viewers.

The way they’ve done this I’m A Celeb is ridiculous.

“There’s literally no point watching any more, all the good camp mates have left,” one user wrote on Twitter. Another then declared: “Only liked Dean and Helen who were left so guess I’m not watching anymore.” A third viewer dubbed the show as “ridiculous,” writing: “Thats ridiculous that Helen is out over that silly game with keys she should have been the winner, she’s done so much more than others in there.”

Another unhappy viewer wrote: “The way they’ve done this I’m A Celeb is ridiculous all the good people who deserve to be there are gone!”

Helen Flanagan during a trial on I'm A Celebrity South Africa
Viewers were gutted Helen was eliminated (Credit: ITV)

How did Helen react to her elimination?

Even though fans aren’t pleased with the elimination, Helen expressed to hosts Ant and Dec that she’s happy with what she achieved during her time on the show the second time around.

“I am sad to be leaving but I’ve loved every second. I’ve just got the best memories. I did feel like I had a lot to prove,” the former Coronation Street star said. “I really wanted to redeem myself from last time and I do feel like I’ve been able to do that,” Helen continued.

The remaining campmates are Paul Burrell, Jordan Banjo, Phil Tufnell, Myleene Klass, Carol Vorderman and Fatima Whitbread.

Read more: Dean Gaffney makes bombshell revelation about his time in camp

YouTube video player

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Dean Gaffney Helen Flanagan I'm A Celebrity... South Africa

Trending Articles

Dean Gaffney frowns on Good Morning Britain
Dean Gaffney’s bombshell revelation about his time in the I’m A Celebrity camp
Matt and Emma Willis frown in Fighting Addiction documentary
Emma Willis’ ‘bold move’ praised amid Matt’s shock relapse admission
Miriam Margolyes speaking on This Morning
Miriam Margolyes shares photo from hospital bed amid ‘infection’ as fans urge her to rest
Declan Donnelly and the I'm A Celebrity cyclone
I’m A Celebrity fans convinced they know who’s in final as ITV shows Celebrity Cyclone spoiler
Coronation Street's Daisy, Ryan, the Coronation Street logo and the background of the Rovers
Soap fans issue plea to Coronation Street over Daisy and Ryan
Millie Radford from the Radford Family / Sue Radford
The Radford Family set to welcome another baby with exciting announcement