Dean Gaffney’s bombshell revelation about his time in the I’m A Celebrity camp

I’m A Celebrity South Africa fans were devastated when Dean Gaffney sadly exited the show along with Helen Flanagan after they both lost the elimination trial.

But now Dean has shared a big revelation about his time in camp – he gained nearly a stone in weight while he was in there! He might be the first I’m A Celeb campmate to manage to gain weight rather than lose any!

Dean was treated to several picnics for his team’s success in trials, with steak sandwiches and other treats filling him up.

Dean Gaffney reveals he gained nearly a stone in weight

The former EastEnders star appeared on Good Morning Britain following his exit from the show last night (May 10). He confessed his unexpected weight gain to Susanna Reid and Adil Ray. He told them: “This is true, cause we kept winning, it was brilliant! For me, it was an absolute breeze going into camp, I went in there for six, seven days, I ate like a king and it was nice!”

I ate like a king and it was nice!

Dean did reveal that he did lose weight on his original stint on I’m A Celebrity. He added: “That’s the thing in camp, people do lose weight. When I was in the original camp, with David Gest, rest his soul, I lost two stone and now I’ve put on nearly a stone!” While Dean was lucky enough to gain weight on the yellow team, we’re not sure members of the green team have fared as well!

Dean reveals ‘biggest challenge’ of I’m A Celebrity South Africa

Dean also revealed his “biggest challenge” about being on I’m A Celebrity South Africa. He admitted his worst thing for him was “silly”, admitting: “The worst thing for me was not having a mirror, a silly little thing like a mirror. You wake up in the morning, we all have bed head and you wake up and you’re like: ‘Ah what do I look like?’, you can’t see!”

Dean also “set the record straight” about his personal hygiene in camp. He added: “Can I just clear up that I did have a shower every day, two showers a day. They said on the show the other day that it was my first shower in five days.”

The actor also shared his love for fellow campmate and friend Joe Swash. He said: “I think for Joe in his own words, [he] was basically saying that when he was on the show [the first time] he was a bit of a cheeky chappy, single guy and now he’s got a family, to kind of look after. And he missed his wife, he missed Stacey, missed the kids. It was lovely to be in there with Joe, he’s actually become one of my really close mates.”

